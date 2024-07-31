Tennis

Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief

The Spanish duo were pushed all the way by Dutch pairing Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof, but emerged 6-4 6-6 (2-7) 10-2 victors on Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics
info_icon

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare to keep their quest for gold alive as they advanced to the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Tennis News)

The Spanish duo were pushed all the way by Dutch pairing Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof, but emerged 6-4 6-6 (2-7) 10-2 victors on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Nadal exited the singles following a defeat to long-time rival Novak Djokovic, but started impressively as the pairs exchanged rallies in the opening exchanges.

But a break in the seventh game for the Spaniards saw them assume full control of the first set, with Alcaraz serving out the final game to hold the early advantage. 

However, Griekspoor and Koolhof would respond, with the Dutch pair able to dominate a second-set tiebreak, taking the encounter to an exciting conclusion. 

Spain's Rafael Nadal. - null
Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics

BY Stats Perform

But Nadal and Alcaraz would roar to victory, securing their passage to the next stage in the deciding third set after Griekspoor slammed an Alcaraz serve into the net. 

Next up for the all-star Spanish duo is a clash with fourth-seeded Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

Data Debrief: Nadalcaraz continue to shine

The combination of youth and experience worked to its full effect at Roland-Garros, with Nadal and Alcaraz once again showing their gold medal credentials. 

Nadal and Alcaraz saved all three of the break points they faced, ending the contest by winning 81% of their first serve points. 

