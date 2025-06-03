Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe French Open 2025 QFs Highlights: World No. 7 Enters Semi-Final After Easy Win

Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 men's singles quarter-final match between Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe, right here

Italys Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Denmarks Holger Rune during. AP
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti returns the ball to Denmark's Holger Rune during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris. AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Here are the highlights of the French Open 2025 quarter-final match of the men's singles event played between Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Tuesday, 3 May. Musetti defeated Tiafoe in the fourth set to enter the semi-finals in style. Catch the highlights of the French Open 2025 men's singles quarter-final match between Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: When Does Action Begin?

The quarter-final match of the French Open 2025, men's singles between Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe, will start at 7:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: How To Watch?

The Lorenzo Musetti vs Frances Tiafoe match at the French Open 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live stream on the FanCode and SonyLIV platforms.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Preview

Lorenzo Musetti’s strong clay-court performance and confidence faced a significant challenge in the round of 16 at the French Open, where he played against Holger Rune, a former Boys' champion and two-time quarterfinalist. Musetti triumphed with a score of 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

This victory is especially meaningful for Musetti, given his painful history at Roland Garros. In 2021, during his first round of 16 match, he lost a two-set lead against Novak Djokovic and ultimately retired in the fifth set, which negatively impacted the rest of his season. In 2023, he struggled again, being outplayed by Carlos Alcaraz in the same round.

Although he hasn't won a title this year, Musetti has emerged as a top contender on clay in 2025. His impressive runs, including a final at the Monte Carlo Masters and semifinals in Madrid and Rome, have propelled him into the top 10 and boosted his confidence as he approaches the clay slam.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Match Starts

The quarter-final match of the men's singles in the French Open 2025 started with Lorenzo Musetti winning the first point in the first set. Frances Tiafoe is trying to win the first set to put Musetti under pressure.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Italian In Lead

The Italian player Lorenzo Musetti has taken a lead in the first set. He is leading with 4-2 in the first set and Tiafoe is looking to bounce back in the game.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Musetti Wins 1st Set

Lorenzo Musetti won the first set 6-2 against Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-final match of the French Open 2025. Musetti is eyeing another set victory to win the match and enter the semi-finals of the French Open 2025.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Tiafoe Takes Lead In Set 2

After losing the first set, Frances Tiafoe has bounced back and has taken a lead n the second set. The score is 4-3 at the moment with Tiafoe in lead. He need to win this set to stay alive in the match and the tournament.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Tiafoe Wins 2nd Set

Frances Tiafoe won the second set of the game after losing the first one. Lorenzo Musetti need to get his rhythm back in the game to stay alive in the game. The third set is underway.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Musetti Leads Set 3

Lorenzo Musetti is in lead in the third set of the quarter-final match of the men's singles in the French Open 2025. He is leading the set with the score of 3-2 at the moment.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Musetti In Lead

Lorenzo Musetti is leading the third set with the score of 5-4. He is looking to win this set and the next to enter the semi-final of the French Open 2025 in the men's singles event.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Musetti Wins 3rd Set

Lorenzo Musetti has won the third set of the match to take a 2-1 lead in the game. He need one more set to win this match and enter the semi-finals of the French Open 2025men's singles event.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Musetti In Lead In 4th Set

Lorenzo Musetti is in lead in the fourth set of his quarter-final match against Frances Tiafoe. He is leading the game with a score of 5-2 at the moment.

Lorenzo Musetti Vs Frances Tiafoe, Live Score, French Open 2025 QFs: Musetti Wins

Lorenzo Musetti won the fourth set 6-2 to register a victory in the quarter-final match against Frances Tiafoe to enter the semis. He won the match 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-2.

That's All From Our Side!

Lorenzo Musetti has won the quarter-final match against Frances Tiafoe to enter the semis of the French Open 2025. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

