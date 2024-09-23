Tennis

Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World

The Spaniard completed the thrilling turnaround in style, saving three of the four break points he faced to hand Team Europe their first win at the tournament since 2021

Team-Europe
Team Europe won the Laver Cup in Berlin
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz's straight-set triumph over Taylor Fritz ensured Team Europe completed a remarkable final day comeback to lift the Laver Cup in Berlin. (More Tennis News)

Team World had led 11-7 heading into the penultimate match of the competition, but Alexander Zverev's win over Frances Tiafoe forced a deciding contest. 

The Spaniard completed the thrilling turnaround in style, saving three of the four break points he faced to hand Team Europe their first win at the tournament since 2021.

Alcaraz managed eight points for Team Europe during the 2024 edition of the Laver Cup, the most points a player has earned in a single edition of the tournament. 

The world number three kickstarted proceedings in the doubles with Casper Ruud, emerging victorious in straight sets 6-2 7-6 (8-6) against Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. 

Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev - null
Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles

BY Stats Perform

Speaking after his opening game of the day, Alcaraz said his performance was an attempt to imitate the great Roger Federer, who was watching on in the stands. 

"I think that one of the best tennis players that made these shots possible was Roger [Federer]," Alcaraz said. 

"I have watched him many times and the way he plays these unbelievable shots. 

"Sometimes, in some way, I try to imitate him a little bit and that is why I try in every practice and in every match to bring some good shots into the match."

But the pendulum swung back in Team World's favour in the following game, with Shelton downing Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 7-10 to put his side on the brink. 

However, Zverev found his groove at just the right time, winning his first match of the week 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 10-5 against Tiafoe to set up a nail-biting conclusion. 

But on his Laver Cup debut, Alcaraz held his nerve with a commanding 6-2 7-5 display against Fritz to see Team Europe become only the second team in the last six editions of the tournament to win having trailed on the final day. 

