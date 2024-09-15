Tennis

Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament

Korea Open 2024 is set to start on Monday and will be played at the Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul. Here are the live streaming, prize money and other details of the Tennis event

kira pavlova made wta debut in korea open 2024 X wta russians
Kira Pavlova made her WTA debut at the Korea Open 2024. Photo: X | WTA Russians
The Korea Open 2024 starts on Monday, September 16th at the iconic Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea. The event will run through Sunday, September 22nd, at the venue that was originally built for the 1988 Summer Olympics. (More Tennis News)

The Olympic Park complex houses 14 courts, including the main stadium that holds 10,000 spectators. This year’s tournament has received a significant upgrade from a WTA 250 to a WTA 500 event, making it one of the more prestigious stops on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing.

With the upgrade, players have even more incentive to perform, thanks to the increased ranking points on offer and a substantial prize pool of $922,573, which represents a 356% increase from last year.

The draw was initially set to feature four top-10 players, but the withdrawals of Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, and Emma Navarro have shifted the spotlight to other high-ranking stars. Leading the field is top-20-ranked Daria Kasatkina, along with Liudmila Samsonova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and up-and-coming stars Diana Shnaider and Marta Kostyuk.

The 2022 champion Ekaterina Alexandrova will be aiming to become the first player in the tournament’s 20-year history to win the title twice.

Another player attracting significant attention is Emma Raducanu, the British star who will make her return to the tour after a disappointing first-round exit at the US Open.

Raducanu has faced criticism for her lack of matchplay and is looking to bounce back as she makes her second appearance in Seoul. With a packed Asian schedule ahead, this could be the moment she turns her season around.

Last year, Jessica Pegula, whose mother is of Korean descent, claimed the singles title in straight sets against Yue Yuan. However, Pegula has withdrawn from this year’s tournament after a demanding summer schedule.

Live streaming details of Korea Open 2024

When is the Korea Open 2024 beginning?

The Korea Open 2024 is starting on Monday, 16th September and will be played at the Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea. The event will end on September 22.

What is the prize money for the Korea Open 2024?

The substantial prize pool for the Korea Open 2024 is $922,573.

Where to livestream the Korea Open 2024 matches?

One can watch the Korea Open 2024 on Sky Sports in European countries and on Tennis Channel in the United States of America and India. In Canada, it can be live-streamed on DAZN.

