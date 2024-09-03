Tennis

US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final

Iga Swiatek needed just over an hour and a half to see off the 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the fourth round, in what represented the world number one's 100th main-draw match at grand slams

Iga-Swiatek-tennis-player
Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning match point versus Liudmila Samsonova
info_icon

Iga Swiatek believes she is growing into the US Open and improving with each day that passes after storming into the quarter-finals by beating Liudmila Samsonova. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Five-time grand slam winner Swiatek is hunting her second title at Flushing Meadows, and she will face home favourite Jessica Pegula in the last eight after overcoming Samsonova 6-4 6-1.

She needed just over an hour and a half to see off the 16th seed on Monday in what represented her 100th main-draw match at grand slams.

Among those to begin their careers in the Open Era, only six female players have bettered Swiatek's total of 83 victories through their first 100 major outings.

Monica Seles managed 93 wins, putting her ahead of Chris Evert (90), Steffi Graf (87), Martina Hingis, Serena Williams (both 86) and Venus Williams (85).

Swiatek is also one of just four players in the last two decades to win 12 straight grand slam matches versus WTA top-20 opponents, alongside Graf, Seles and Serena Williams.

She still believes there is more to come, though, as she approaches Tuesday's headline tussle with sixth seed Pegula.

"At the beginning, I felt like we were playing men's style, just holding our serves but I knew that if I kept pushing I may get some chances to break," Swiatek said. 

"That happened and I'm happy I was there to close the first set. Then I just wanted to keep being focused and not let my mind drift off.

"I'm happy with the whole performance. I'm feeling better and better every day."

The victor of Swiatek's meeting with Pegula will face Karolina Muchova or Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the final, after the former upset Jasmine Paolini and the latter overcame Caroline Wozniacki.

Haddad Maia's' 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over Wozniacki – who won the 2018 Australian Open – made her just the second South American woman to claim multiple US Open victories over former grand slam winners (two), alongside Argentina's Gabriela Sabatini.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Nearing Landmark Series Sweep
  2. Nicholas Pooran Breaks Chris Gayle's Record, Hits 139 T20 Sixes In 2024 Amid CPL Blitzkrieg
  3. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics
  4. SA20 2025 Schedule Announced: Tournament From January 9 To February 8
  5. Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Miss First Match; Check Reason Here
Football News
  1. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
  2. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
  3. UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn
  4. Nations League: Tchouameni Withdraws From France Squad Due To Injury
  5. CR7 Says Int'l Retirement Decision 'Won't Be Difficult' When Time Comes
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
  2. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
  3. Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutjiadi Storm Into US Open Mixed Doubles Semis
  4. US Open: Pegula Continues Hot Streak By Storming Into Quarter-finals After Shnaider Victory
  5. US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lost In Silence: The Dark Journey Of Tribal Victims Of Madhya Pradesh
  2. Week After Mamata's Promise, Anti-Rape Bill Tabled In West Bengal Assembly
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  5. Haryana: Road Crash In Jind Leaves 8 Dead, 10 Injured
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  2. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  3. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  4. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  5. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
World News
  1. Putin In Mongolia: Will The Russian President Be Arrested? | All About The ICC Arrest Warrant
  2. Congo: 129 Dead In Attempted Jailbreak, Many In Stampede At Overcrowded Makala Prison
  3. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  4. China: 11 Dead, 13 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Students And Parents
  5. Brazil Supreme Court Upholds Ban On Elon Musk's X
Latest Stories
  1. UP: Furious Over Teen Daughter's Affair, Man Slits Her Throat, Dismembers Her Body In Bahraich
  2. Horoscope For September 3, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. PM Modi Embarks On Historic Visit To Brunei; Next Stop Singapore | Know What's On Agenda
  4. Class 12 Student, Mistaken For Cattle Smuggler, Chased And Shot Dead In Haryana
  5. Weather Today: Cyclone Asna Weakens, Over 30 Dead In Telangana, Andhra Monsoon Fury
  6. Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea, Search On For 3 Crew Members
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Nearing Landmark Series Sweep
  8. Mpox Outbreak: Pakistan Sees Rise In Cases; UNICEF Steps Up Vaccine Procurement For Africa