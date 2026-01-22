Jessica Pegula Vs McCartney Kessler, Australian Open: Sixth Seed Beats Doubles Partner To Advance
The sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula posted a facile 6-0, 6-2 win over McCartney Kessler, her doubles partner, in the Australian Open second round on Thursday (January 22, 2026). "It's always tricky when you have to play someone that you know and like and also that you're playing doubles with," Pegula said after the match. "That part was just unfortunate because we obviously want to see each other do well separately - but not when we have to play each other." Pegula will next face Oksana Selekhmeteva, who upset 2025 semi-finalist Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4.
