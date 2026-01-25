Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, Australian Open: Polish Star Battles Through Three Sets
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek survived a roller-coaster third-round battle against Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya at the 2026 Australian Open, advancing to the Round of 16 with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory at Margaret Court Arena. After dominating the first set with aggressive groundstrokes and early breaks, Swiatek unexpectedly lost momentum in the second as Kalinskaya seized control and forced a set apiece. But the six-time major champion regained her rhythm in the deciding set, breaking early and racing through to seal the win in one hour and 44 minutes, showing resilience after the mid-match stumble. With the victory, Swiatek keeps her bid for a first Australian Open title alive and now faces Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis in the next round.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE