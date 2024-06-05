Tennis

French Open: Bopanna-Ebden Duo Cruises Into Semifinals With Ease

The second-seeded duo of Bopanna and Ebden triumphed on Court Suzanne Lenglen, sealing their victory with a score of 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1

AITA
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. Photo: AITA
info_icon

The Indo-Australian duo, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, advanced to the semifinals of the French Open after securing a comfortable victory against Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the men’s doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 5. (More Tennis News)

The second-seeded duo triumphed on Court Suzanne Lenglen, sealing their victory with a score of 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1.

Bopanna and Ebden just took one hour and four minutes to secure their victory over the 10th-seeded Belgian duo in the year's second Grand Slam. During the match, the duo won the first set, but the Belgians fought back strongly in the second set.

However, the third set was a cakewalk for Bopanna and Ebden, who broke early to assert their dominance and never allowed their opponents any leeway.

Jannik Sinner is the new world No 1 - X/@ATPtour
French Open Day 10 Recap: New World No 1 Crowned As Djokovic Withdraws; Swiatek In Semis

BY Gaurav Thakur

But, the way to the quarterfinals wasn't easy for the duo of Bopanna and Ebden, as they were pushed to three-set matches in both their first and third-round encounters.

In the third round, they faced a tough challenge from the unseeded duo of N Sriram Balaji from India and MA Reyes-Varela Martinez from Mexico, needing a super tie-break to secure victory after being pushed to the brink of elimination.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Guwahati: Heavy Rains, Flooded Streets & Traffic Snarls | In Pics
  2. World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos
  3. INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi
  4. Pune Porsche Car Accident Case: JJB Extends Minor’s Observation Home Remand Till June 12
  5. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. Amit Sadh Birthday Special: 9 Most Loved Characters
  2. Alaya F Shares Her ‘Most Painful Fail’ During Gym Session
  3. Pooja Hegde Carries Trash Bag In Her Car: 'Don't Throw Rubbish On Roads, Beaches'
  4. Hailey Bieber Flaunts Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie, Looks All Prepared To Become A Mother
  5. Gotham TV Awards: Quirky Celebrations Caught On Camera – View Pics
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Lose Virat Kohli Early In Pursuit Of 97 Against Ireland In New York
  2. Football Transfer: Defender Jonny Evans In Talks With Manchester Utd Over New Deal
  3. French Open: Bopanna-Ebden Duo Cruises Into Semifinals With Ease
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal's Long Wait For First Dance Continues
World News
  1. Meet The Joro Spider: Harmless Giants Spotted In Maryland, Set To Invade New Jersey And New York
  2. UN Agency Predicts That 1.5-degree Celsius Target Limit Likely To Be Surpassed By 2028
  3. Boeing Starliner Carrying NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Lifts Off From Florida After Multiple Delays
  4. Jennifer Aniston’s Floral Wrap Dress Is Our Absolute Favorite
  5. Over 1 Million Palestinians Could Experience Highest Level Of Hunger By Mid-July, Warn UN Agencies
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Reach French Open 2024 Semi-Finals
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: NDA, INDIA Bloc Meeting After Poll Results; Putin, Biden Congratulate PM Modi