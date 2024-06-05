The Indo-Australian duo, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, advanced to the semifinals of the French Open after securing a comfortable victory against Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the men’s doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 5. (More Tennis News)
The second-seeded duo triumphed on Court Suzanne Lenglen, sealing their victory with a score of 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1.
Bopanna and Ebden just took one hour and four minutes to secure their victory over the 10th-seeded Belgian duo in the year's second Grand Slam. During the match, the duo won the first set, but the Belgians fought back strongly in the second set.
However, the third set was a cakewalk for Bopanna and Ebden, who broke early to assert their dominance and never allowed their opponents any leeway.
But, the way to the quarterfinals wasn't easy for the duo of Bopanna and Ebden, as they were pushed to three-set matches in both their first and third-round encounters.
In the third round, they faced a tough challenge from the unseeded duo of N Sriram Balaji from India and MA Reyes-Varela Martinez from Mexico, needing a super tie-break to secure victory after being pushed to the brink of elimination.