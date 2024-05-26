Tennis

French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Rafael Nadal, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Rafael Nadal will face Alexander Zverev in the first-round match of the French Open 2024 at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday. Here are the live streaming, timings and other details of the match

Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris after practice. AP Photo
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a training session at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias
info_icon

The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal is set to start his French Open 2024 campaign with the first-round match against the tough opponent Alexander Zverev on Monday, 27 May 2024 at the court Philippe Chatrier of Roland Garros, Paris. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

Record 14-time French Open champion will be competing unseeded against the fourth-seeded Zverev, who is entering the tournament after winning the recent Italian Open. Nadal is ranked 276 in the world ranking.

According to the reports, Nadal might hang up his boots after the tournament, however, there has been no official confirmation of the same from Nadal himself. Nadal has not enjoyed a good finish this year. He was knocked out in the fourth round in the Madrid Open and second round in the Italian Open.

Nadal and Zverev met in the semifinal match of the French Open in 2022, where after spending more than three hours on the court, Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after sustaining an ankle injury. The Spaniard went on to win the title beating Casper Ruud in the final.

Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal will face off at Roland Garros once more. - null
French Open: Alexander Zverev Bracing For 'Peak' Rafael Nadal In Roland Garros Opener

BY Stats Perform

Live streaming details of the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal match of the French Open 2024:

When is the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match scheduled to be played?

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match is scheduled for Monday, May 27.

What time will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match begin?

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal first-round match be played?

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. - X | Rafa Nadal
French Open 2024: The Era Of Tennis Legends' Farewells - It's Not Just Rafael Nadal

BY Associated Press

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal first-round match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier, Roland Garros in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match on TV?

The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match?

In India, you can livestream the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match on the SonyLiv app and website.

