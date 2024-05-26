The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal is set to start his French Open 2024 campaign with the first-round match against the tough opponent Alexander Zverev on Monday, 27 May 2024 at the court Philippe Chatrier of Roland Garros, Paris. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
Record 14-time French Open champion will be competing unseeded against the fourth-seeded Zverev, who is entering the tournament after winning the recent Italian Open. Nadal is ranked 276 in the world ranking.
According to the reports, Nadal might hang up his boots after the tournament, however, there has been no official confirmation of the same from Nadal himself. Nadal has not enjoyed a good finish this year. He was knocked out in the fourth round in the Madrid Open and second round in the Italian Open.
Nadal and Zverev met in the semifinal match of the French Open in 2022, where after spending more than three hours on the court, Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after sustaining an ankle injury. The Spaniard went on to win the title beating Casper Ruud in the final.
Live streaming details of the Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal match of the French Open 2024:
When is the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match scheduled to be played?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match is scheduled for Monday, May 27.
What time will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match begin?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal first-round match be played?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal first-round match will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier, Roland Garros in Paris.
Where can you watch the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match on TV?
The French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.
Where can you watch live streaming of the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match?
In India, you can livestream the French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Nadal's first-round match on the SonyLiv app and website.