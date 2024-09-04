Tennis

Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006

That means there is guaranteed to be an American in the final at Flushing Meadows for the first time since Andy Roddick faced Roger Federer in 2006

Frances Tiafoe is into the last four in New York
Frances Tiafoe will face Taylor Fritz in the semi-final of the US Open, where there will be an American in the men's final for the first time in 18 years. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

After Fritz overcame Alexander Zverev, Tiafoe faced Grigor Dimitrov in a bid to tee-up an all-American semi-final in New York.

And Tiafoe was 2-1 up in sets and 4-1 up in the fourth when Dimitrov was forced to retire due to injury.

Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the last four - null
US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis

BY Stats Perform

"I didn't want to end it like that, for me or the crowd. But Friday is going to be one hell of a day," said Tiafoe.

"It's the biggest match of mine and Taylor's life.

"Obviously, it's not the way I wanted to get through but being in another semi-final here is incredible."

Data Debrief: Fortunate sons

This is the first time two Americans have reached, and will face each other, in the last four of a grand slam since Andre Agassi went up against Robby Ginepri in 2005, at Flushing Meadows.

Indeed, the United States has not had a men's singles major champion since Roddick triumphed at the US Open in 2003.

