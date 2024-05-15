Tennis

Former US Open Champ Dominic Thiem Misses Out On Roland Garros Wild-Card Invitation

Dominic Thiem is currently six places away from a main-draw spot for the French Open, with Richard Gasquet among the eight male players to secure a wild-card invitation

Dominic Thiem poses with the US Open trophy in 2020.
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem will have to fight for his place at the French Open after missing out on Tuesday's wild-card invitations. (More Tennis News)

Thiem will retire later this year due to a persistent wrist injury that has derailed his career but will likely need to battle through the qualifying rounds to appear at Roland Garros for a final time.

The two-time French Open semi-finalist is currently six places away from a main-draw spot for the upcoming major, with Richard Gasquet among the eight male players to secure a wild-card invitation.

Frenchman Gasquet will equal Feliciano Lopez's 21 tournaments at Roland Garros, the joint-most appearances of any player in the Open Era.

In the women's tournament, world number 99 Alize Cornet was also invited on a wild-card pick and will appear in a women's singles grand slam main draw for the 72nd time in her career.

That is the third most in the Open Era for major appearances, behind only Venus Williams (93) and Serena Williams (81).

