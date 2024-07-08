Tennis

Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit

Emma Raducanu needed a lengthy medical stoppage after injuring her left knee in the opening game of the deciding set, but was unable to recover as Lulu Sun emerged a 6-2 5-7 6-2 victor in their Wimbledon 2024 round of 16 encounter

Emma Raducanu bowed out of Wimbledon in the fourth round.
Emma Raducanu was stunned in the Wimbledon round of 16 as qualifier Lulu Sun claimed a remarkable victory to eliminate the Centre Court favourite on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Raducanu needed a lengthy medical stoppage after extending too far and injuring her left knee in the opening game of the deciding set, but was unable to recover as Sun emerged a 6-2 5-7 6-2 victor. 

Featuring in the fourth round of a major for the first time since her breakout 2021 season, Raducanu seemed caught up by the occasion as qualifier Sun raced into a 3-0 lead by breaking twice.

Raducanu fought back to break and reduce the deficit to 3-1, though again faltered on her serve as the world number 123 snatched the third break-point opportunity to move 5-2 up and then sealed the first set.

BY Stats Perform

The 2021 US Open champion regained her composure in the second set, yet frustrations were clear when Raducanu failed to grasp two break points in Sun's second serving game.

Home favourite Raducanu channelled those frustrations into her efforts, however, entertaining the crowd with a delicate drop shot before lobbing her opponent en route to levelling at 1-1.

That second-set marathon lasted a mammoth one hour and 13 minutes, and there was cause for concern when Raducanu slipped after stretching to her right, jarring her left knee in the opening game of the decider.

The 21-year-old required a three-minute medical time-out as Centre Court fell into a hesitant silence, but the crowd erupted as the Brit was able to continue, smashing an ace on the first point of her return.

Celebrations were short-lived, however, as Sun broke Raducanu's opening service game and never looked back. She saw one match point come and go, but made no mistake when the second one came around. 

The winner plays Donna Vekic, who beat Paula Badosa.

World number 123 Sun is the only qualifier still in the women's singles, and impressed on her Centre Court bow.

Data Debrief: Sun's dream Wimbledon run continues

Sun became the seventh qualifier to make the women’s singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon in the Open Era after Carina Karlsson (1984), Molly Van Nostrand (1985), Alexandra Stevenson (1999), Jelena Dokic (1999), Roberta Beltrame (2006) and Kaia Kanepi (2010).

Sun is also the second-lowest ranked (#123) player in the last 15 editions of the tournament to make the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Championships - ranked higher only than Serena Williams in 2018 (#181).

The New Zealander impressed on her Centre Court debut, scoring 50 winners along with converting five break points. 

