Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Holds Edge Over Belgian Counterpart

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open, round 4: The 2022 AO runners-up have had an upper hand over her Belgian counterpart in recent face-offs and will enter the match as a favourite

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open, round 4
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Elyse Ryabinka has registered victories in straight sets against higher-ranked opposition such as Kaja Juvan, Varvara Gracheva and Terza Valentova in the first week of the tournament. Given her recent vein of form and her head-to-head record against her Belgian opponent, it won't be wrong to say that she'll enter the round 4 match as a favourite. On the other hand, Mertens hasn't come up against any higher-ranked player so far, with two of her three opponents so far being qualifiers. Though she showed commendable form at the United Cup, this will be a difficult challenge for her, and she will have to be on her top game if she wants to proceed further in the tournament. Follow the live score of round of 16 match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Hi There!

Hello Tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of Australian Open 2026 between Elena Ryabina and ELISE Mertens. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

  2. Pretoria Capitals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 Final: Brevis Century In Vain As SEC Lift Trophy

  3. IND Vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Hits Second Fastest Fifty By An Indian, Narrowly Misses Mentor's Mark

  4. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Harshit Rana Owns Devon Conway Again, Dismisses Him For Fifth Time On The Ongoing Tour

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Stuns Guwahati With Diving Catch To Dismiss Conway – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Taylor Fritz Highlights, AO 2026: Italian Beats American In Straight Sets, Books QF Spot

  2. Xinyu Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open: American No. 4 Seed Storms Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

  3. Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Former Wimbledon Champion Look To End Quarterfinals Drought

  4. Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Madison Keys Knocked Out By Fellow American Jessica Pegula

  5. Keys Vs Pegula Highlights, Australian Open 2026: 31-Year-Old Ousts Defending Champion To Book QF Spot

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

  4. Day In Pics: January 25, 2026

  5. Lalu's Daughter Alleges RJD Control Has Slipped To ‘Infiltrators’ Ahead Of National Meet

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  2. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  3. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  4. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

  5. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley