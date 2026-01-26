Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Holds Edge Over Belgian Counterpart

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Elyse Ryabinka has registered victories in straight sets against higher-ranked opposition such as Kaja Juvan, Varvara Gracheva and Terza Valentova in the first week of the tournament. Given her recent vein of form and her head-to-head record against her Belgian opponent, it won't be wrong to say that she'll enter the round 4 match as a favourite. On the other hand, Mertens hasn't come up against any higher-ranked player so far, with two of her three opponents so far being qualifiers. Though she showed commendable form at the United Cup, this will be a difficult challenge for her, and she will have to be on her top game if she wants to proceed further in the tournament. Follow the live score of round of 16 match here.

LIVE UPDATES