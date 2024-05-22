Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2

After missing out on the wildcard invitation for the 2024 French Open tournament, Dominic Thiem had to fight it out for a spot in the main draw in his last ever Roland Garros tournament. (More Tennis News)
The 30-year-old Austrian, who has reached four grand slam finals has had his career derailed by a wrist injury. However, the 2020 US Open champion landed in Paris for the qualifiers and had a hit with Diego Schwartzman before the start of the tournament.
He faced Franco Agamenone in the first round, coming back from a set down to take the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He will now face Finland’s Otto Virtanen in the second round on Wednesday, May 22.
When is Thiem Vs Virtanen, French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 match?
The match between Dominic Thiem and Otto Virtanen is on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
What is the start time for Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen, French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 match?
The scheduled start time for the Dominic Thiem and Otto Virtanen game is 2:45 PM IST.
How to watch the Thiem Vs Virtanen, French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 match on TV and online?
In India, the Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 can be watched on Sony Sports channels (TV) and SonyLiv platforms (live streaming).