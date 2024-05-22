Tennis

Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2

After missing out on the wildcard invitation for the 2024 French Open tournament, Dominic Thiem had to fight it out for a spot in the main draw in his last ever Roland Garros tournament

File Photo
Dominic Thiem poses with the US Open trophy in 2020. File Photo
info_icon

After missing out on the wildcard invitation for the 2024 French Open tournament, Dominic Thiem had to fight it out for a spot in the main draw in his last ever Roland Garros tournament. (More Tennis News)

The 30-year-old Austrian, who has reached four grand slam finals has had his career derailed by a wrist injury. However, the 2020 US Open champion landed in Paris for the qualifiers and had a hit with Diego Schwartzman before the start of the tournament. 

He faced Franco Agamenone in the first round, coming back from a set down to take the game 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He will now face Finland’s Otto Virtanen in the second round on Wednesday, May 22.

Dominic Thiem poses with the US Open trophy in 2020.
Former US Open Champ Dominic Thiem Misses Out On Roland Garros Wild-Card Invitation

BY Stats Perform

When is Thiem Vs Virtanen, French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 match?

The match between Dominic Thiem and Otto Virtanen is on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. 

What is the start time for Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen, French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 match?

The scheduled start time for the Dominic Thiem and Otto Virtanen game is 2:45 PM IST.

How to watch the Thiem Vs Virtanen, French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 match on TV and online?

In India, the Dominic Thiem Vs Otto Virtanen French Open 2024 Qualification Round 2 can be watched on Sony Sports channels (TV) and SonyLiv platforms (live streaming). 

