Davis Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs Sweden, World Group I Contest On TV And Online

The Indian Davis Cup team has landed in Stockholm without its best singles and doubles players -Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri - for contrasting reasons

India-Davis-Cup-2024-Tennis-X-Photo
The Indian Davis Cup team posing with the national flag. Photo: X/AITA__Tennis
info_icon

India's top players might be missing from the line-up but the country's Davis Cup team would still fancy its chances for a maiden victory against Sweden when it clashes with the host in the World Group I contest, starting on Saturday, September 14. (More Tennis News)

India has not beaten Sweden in Davis Cup history and has landed in Stockholm without its best singles and doubles players -- Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri -- for contrasting reasons.

Yet, the side would back itself to buck the trend in the sixth attempt, considering that the Swedish line-up is not intimidating.

The home conditions with the medium-speed court on offer, though, would certainly help Sweden more in the indoor tie at the Royal Tennis Hall as India would have preferred a faster court, given the fact that it has big servers.

Ramkumar Ramanathan holds the key on the opening day even as the side is still weighing options for the second singles. The choice has to be between Niki Poonacha and N Sriram Balaji.

Former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma is an exciting option but he may not get the nod to play a live rubber in a high-stakes tie as he is still raw and needs to be polished for this level.

The draw will be held on September 13, Friday. The first day will feature singles matches while the doubles and reverse singles will be played on Sunday. The winner of the tie will advance to next year's Qualifiers while the loser will play World Group I play-offs.

Live Streaming Info

When Is India vs Sweden, World Group I, Davis Cup 2024 encounter?

India will lock horns against Sweden in the World Group I contest, starting from Saturday, September 14.

What time will India vs Sweden, World Group I, Davis Cup 2024 matches start?

On day 1, the matches will start around 5:30 PM IST whereas on day 2, they will start at 4:30 PM.

Where to watch India vs Sweden, World Group I, Davis Cup 2024 matches in India?

Davis Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Also, one can live stream the matches on the SonyLiv app and website.

