Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson, French Open Semi-Final Highlights: Second Seed Wins Match In Straight Sets To Enter Final

Catch the highlights of the Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson, Roland Garros 2025 women's singles tennis semi-final, right here

Coco Gauff French Open AP
Coco Gauff beat compatriot Madison Keys in the women's singles quarter-finals of the French Open. Photo: AP
Here are the highlights of the women's singles semi-final match of the French Open 2025 played between Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday (June 5). Coco Gauff defeated world no. 361 Lois Boisson in straight sets to enter the final, where she will clash with Aryna Sabalenka. Catch the highlights of the Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson, Roland Garros 2025 women's singles tennis semi-final, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson Live Score, French Open Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming

The match is scheduled to begin after the ongoing semi-final between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek gets over at Court Philippe-Chatrier. It will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India. The French Open clash between Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson Live Score, French Open Semi-Final: Action Soon!

The first semi-final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek is about to finish and then this match will begin at the same court. Stay tuned for live actions.

Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson Live Score, French Open Semi-Final: Set 1 Starts!

Aryna Sabalenka won the first semi-final and entered the final of the women's singles at the Roland Garros 2025. Who will join her in the summit clash, let's find out!

Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson Live Score, French Open Semi-Final: Second Seed Leads Set 1

The second seeded Coco Gauff has take a 3-0 lead in the first set against Lois Boisson. She has made her first Roland Garros semi-final after a thrilling win over Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals.

Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson Live Score, French Open Semi-Final: Second Seed Wins First Set

First set of the women's singles semi-final match between the Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson was won the second seed comfortably. She won the set with a score of 6-1. Now, she is eyeing another set and eventually the match.

Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson Live Score, French Open Semi-Final: Second Seed Takes Lead In Set 2

Coco Gauff has taken a 4-2 lead in the second set of the match. If she wins two more points, she will win this match and enter the final of the women's singles of the Roland Garros 2025.

Coco Gauff Vs Lois Boisson Live Score, French Open Semi-Final: Gauff Wins!

Coco Gauff won the semi-final match in straight sets against Lios Boisson and entered the final of the women's singles at the Roland Garros 2025. She won the second set 6-2 and will clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

That's All From Our Side!

The second-seeded Coco Gauff defeated the world no. 361 Lois Boisson in straight sets to set up the final of the women's singles of the French Open 2025 against Aryan Sabalenka. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

