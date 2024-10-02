Tennis

China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic

Carlos Alcaraz described Jannik Sinner as "a beast" and the world's best player after downing the Italian in Wednesday's remarkable China Open final

Carlos-Alcaraz-China-Open
Carlos Alcaraz poses with the China Open trophy after beating Jannik Sinner
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz described Jannik Sinner as "a beast" and the world's best player after downing the Italian in Wednesday's remarkable China Open final. (More Tennis News)

Alcaraz and Sinner battled it out for over three hours in the Beijing showpiece match, with Alcaraz eventually triumphing 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

The Spaniard took the decisive tie-break with a remarkable run of seven straight points, having lost a tie-break in the opening set to fall behind.

At the age of 21 years and 150 days, Alcaraz is the youngest player to defeat the world number one in an ATP event final after losing the opening set since Juan Martin del Potro (20 years, 356 days), who came back to beat Roger Federer at the US Open in 2009.

Speaking after his sixth career win over the Italian (four defeats), Alcaraz outlined his belief he had overcome the very best in the sport.

"He could have won in two, I could have won in two, he could have won in three. It was a really close match," said Alcaraz. 

"Jannik, once again, he showed that he's the best player in the world, at least for me. 

"The level that he's playing, it's unbelievable. It's a really high quality of tennis. His shots, physically, mentally... he's a beast."

Sinner breezed into a 3-0 lead in the third-set tie-break, only for Alcaraz to show extraordinary resilience to maintain his 100% record against Sinner this year, having previously beaten him at Indian Wells and Roland Garros.

"I never lost hope. Honestly I knew that every tie-break Jannik plays is almost on his side," Alcaraz said of the decider. 

"I thought that in the third set, I'm not going to lie down after two mini-breaks for him. I thought, 'okay, I have to give everything that I have just to try to give myself the opportunity to be close'.

"During the whole week I've been playing great tennis. Probably sometimes the luck went to my side a little bit in the matches."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Ashwin To Regain No.1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
  2. Pakistan Cricket Camp In Chaos: Frustration Grows Over Delay In Players' Monthly Retainer Payments
  3. Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs SCO-W Group-B Match
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes Double Hundred, Piles Up Pressure On ROI, KL Rahul
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: India Beat Australia By 2 Wickets In First Under-19 Test
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: MCFC 0-0 BFC; Gurpreet Sandhu Keeps The Islanders At Bay
  2. Premier League: Man Utd Are Going To Make A Success Of This Season, Ten Hag Insists
  3. La Liga: Wojciech Szczesny Reverses Retirement To Join Barcelona
  4. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL Preview: Can Kalinga Warriors Secure 10th Win Against The Tuskers?
  5. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: You Have To Know How To Suffer, Says Triumphant Boss Alonso
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon During Combat; UN Chief Declared Persona Non-Grata
  2. Typhoon Krathon Shuts Down Taiwan, Thousands Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
  3. Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel
  4. Scientists Discover Mysterious Sinkholes On Lake Michigan's Floor: A Window Into Early Earth
  5. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3