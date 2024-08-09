Tennis

Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat

The 25-year-old was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Kei Nishikori, the world number 576, as he secured the scalp of the tournament so far in Montreal

Stefanos Tsitsipas-tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas
info_icon

Stefanos Tsitsipas has slammed his father's coaching style after suffering a shock straight-sets defeat at the Canadian Open on Thursday. (More Tennis News)

The 25-year-old was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Kei Nishikori, the world number 576, as he secured the scalp of the tournament so far in Montreal.

It follows a disappointing Olympic Games for Tsitsipas, who was knocked out by eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open after his run at the Olympics - null
Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws

BY Stats Perform

He also struggled at Wimbledon last month, suffering defeat to Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.

Now, he has hit out at his coach and father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, who he asked to leave midway through Thursday's match, for seemingly not reaching the standards he is looking for.

"I need, and I deserve, a coach that listens to me and hears my feedback as a player," Tsitsipas said.

"My father hasn't been very smart or very good at handling those situations. It's not the first time he has done that. I'm really disappointed at him.

"I really don't know right now if I'd consider any changes, but I'm really disappointed.

"The most important thing for a player is to have direct and good feedback from a coach. The coach is not the one holding a racket. The player is the one trying to execute a game plan.

"It's a collaborative work that you put in together. It has to be reciprocal in order for me to try to develop my tennis. It's something I don't want to get stuck at that."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Manu Trigueros Ends 12-Year Villarreal Stay To Join Granada
  2. Chelsea Forward Raheem Sterling Says He Misses Playing For England
  3. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  4. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  5. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: FIR Against Father Of Ex-Trainee IAS For Threatening Officer Over Cabin Allocation
  2. PM Modi To Visit Wayanad On Aug 10 To Review Relief Efforts, Meet Landslide Survivors
  3. Kolkata: Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found At Hospital After Duty Hours; Probe Underway
  4. Supreme Court Orders Release Of Manish Sisodia; A Look Back At The 17-Month Legal Battle
  5. Air India Tel Aviv Flights, Stopped Till Aug 8, Now Suspended Till Further Notice
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  2. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  3. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  4. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  5. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
World News
  1. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  2. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  3. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  4. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  5. Japan Warning: What Is Nankai Trough Megaquake, How Much Damage It Can Cause | Questions Answered
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign