Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws

Defending Cincinnati Open champion Novak Djokovic will not take part in this year's tournament following his success at the Paris Olympics. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic, who claimed his first gold medal at Roland-Garros against Carlos Alcaraz last week, has withdrawn from the US Open tune-up event in the United States.
The Serbian became only the second player after Andre Agassi in the Open Era have won all four Grand Slams, the gold medal at the Olympics and the ATP Tour Finals.
Djokovic also became the oldest player (37y 74d) to secure the gold medal in either the men’s or women’s singles at the Olympics, since the sport’s reinstatement as an Olympic event in 1988.
However, he has chosen to focus on the upcoming US Open, a competition he won 12 months ago against Daniil Medvedev to claim the latest of his 24 grand slam titles.
"We certainly understand that it is a quick turnaround from his Olympic triumph to come to Cincinnati," Tournament Director Bob Moran said in a news release.
"His title run here last year was so memorable. We are eager to see him on court again soon."
Last year in Cincinnati, Djokovic claimed the title in three sets against Alcaraz, claiming his second win over the Spaniard in their fourth meeting.
The Serbian's victory over Alcaraz at the Games took his record to 5-4 over the world number three having lost in the Wimbledon final the previous month.
Djokovic's withdrawal moves Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard into the draw.