Amanda Anisimova celebrated a "huge accomplishment" after she teed up a Canadian Open show-piece against Jessica Pegula. (More Tennis News)
Anisimova claimed her fourth top-20 victory of the week in Toronto on Sunday as she downed Emma Navarro 6-3 2-6 6-2.
That victory makes Anisimova, now ranked 132nd in the world after she took a break from tennis in 2023, the lowest-ranked finalist at the Canadian Open in the last 40 years.
But she is not done there.
"This is a huge accomplishment for me, and something I've been working really hard towards," Anisimova said, as reported by the WTA's official website.
"I'm just super happy, honestly, with my week here, and I'm pretty surprised with how well I've been able to do so far.
"I'm still hungry for more, and I hope that I can really do well [in the final]."
Anisimova took a sabbatical last year to focus on her mental health, but the American always had her sights set on a return to the top level.
"I knew that when I stepped away that I really wanted to come back and I didn't want to finish my career on that note," Anisimova said.
"There was still a lot that I wanted to achieve, and just not finish at such a young age, because I had sacrificed so much and given so much to the sport. So, yeah, I knew that I still had many years that I wanted to play."
Compatriot Pegula stands in the way of Anisimova and glory, with the world number six defeating Diana Shnaider 6-4 6-3.
Pegula is the first player since Simona Halep (2015-2016) and the first American since Jennifer Capriati (2001-2002) to reach consecutive finals at the Canadian Open.
"Getting a chance to defend my title is something that doesn't always happen, so I'm excited that I get to put myself in a good spot to do so," Pegula said.
"I think it's cool to have my name with a lot of other big names in history that have either played well here or been able to defend the title as well, so it's super special."
Only Serena Williams (18) and Venus Williams (six) have reached more WTA 1000 finals than Pegula (four) among American players since the format was introduced in 2009.