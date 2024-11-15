Tennis

ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win

Sinner topped the Ilie Nastase Group and reached the last four with a perfect 3-0 record for the second season in a row, beating Medvedev 6-3 6-4 in 75 minutes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jannik-Sinner
Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Daniil Medvedev
info_icon

Jannik Sinner made it three wins from as many matches at the ATP Finals with a routine victory over Daniil Medvedev in his final group-stage outing. (More Tennis News)

Sinner topped the Ilie Nastase Group and reached the last four with a perfect 3-0 record for the second season in a row, beating Medvedev 6-3 6-4 in 75 minutes.

After a late break saw Sinner take the first set, Medvedev threatened a fightback by reeling off three straight games in the second, only to immediately concede another break.

Speaking after the win, his eighth in 15 all-time meetings with Medvedev, Sinner credited his opponent for posing a tactical challenge.

"I'm trying to find new ways to improve as a player," Sinner said. "I'm trying to win as many matches here as I can. Me and Daniil, we know each other very well. 

Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz in his second match at the ATP Finals - null
ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz

BY Stats Perform

"So, every time we step on court, we try to change something tactically. I felt like I was ready to see what he was going to do today.

"I know what I have achieved during this year, so I try to step on court with a good mindset. I have beautiful people around me who support me daily, which for me is really important."

Data Debrief: Sinner targeting exclusive club

Sinner's victory ensured smooth passage to the next round, as he bids to replicate the achievements of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the only previous players to win the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals in the same season.

The win – Sinner's ninth in a row – saw him draw level with Alexander Zverev for the most victories on the ATP Tour this year, with 68. They are the first duo to both record at least 50 in a single year since Djokovic (82) and Andy Murray (51) in 2015.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  2. Champions Trophy Tour Set To Begin In Pakistan Without Schedule Announcement
  3. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Series Opener - Check Details
Football News
  1. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
  2. FC Barcelona: Haaland, Gyokeres 'Not A Priority' For Blaugrana, Says Deco
  3. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
  4. France 0-0 Israel: Les Bleus Advance Despite Frustrating UEFA Nations League Draw
  5. Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland, UEFA Nations League: Caoimhin Kelleher Repays Trust In Narrow Victory
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  3. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand 13-0

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  2. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  3. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  4. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
  5. GRAP Stage III Imposed In Delhi As Pollution Chokes The Capital
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Voices From Afghanistan: Women Speak Of The Struggle For Education
  2. The Rise Of Hijab Bans From Tajikistan To Europe | War Against Women
  3. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  4. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  5. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya