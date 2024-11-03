Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start

Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance over Zheng Qinwen with victory in her first match of the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh. (More Sports News)
Sabalenka, who entered the tournament as the new world number one, emerged a 6-3 6-4 victor in just under an hour and a half in Saudi Arabia.
The Belarusian's triumph saw her claim a 10th win against a top 10 opponent in 2024, surpassing Iga Swiatek (nine), who is in action against Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday.
Sabalenka also improved her record to 5-0 against the Olympic champion, though acknowledged the difficulties she faced.
"I’m super happy with the win, especially against Qinwen," Sabalenka said.
“It’s always tough matches, tough battles against her, and I'm really, I’m really glad I was able to finish this match in straight sets.”
Having won the Australian Open and US Open this season, Sabalenka said it is her dream to claim a maiden WTA Finals crown.
"It would mean everything to me. I really worked hard the past years since the very beginning of my career," the 26-year-old said.
"I really hope I'll be able to hold this beautiful trophy one day."
In Saturday's other match, Jasmine Paolini marked her WTA Finals debut with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over Elena Rybakina.
Paolini became the first Italian to register 40 wins during a single season at WTA events since Sara Errani, who managed 48 Tour-level victories in 2015.