US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws With Injury To Send Aryna Sabalenka Into Semi-finals

Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the US Open just hours before her quarter-final clash with Aryna Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows.
Vondrousova, who beat Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina on her way to the last eight, has been forced to pull out of the tournament with an injury.
The former Wimbledon champion sustained the issue during a practice session that lasted just five minutes before she was due to face Sabalenka later on Tuesday.
Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to claim multiple WTA top 10 wins en route to a grand slam quarter-final since Garbine Muguruza at the Australian Open in 2020.
She had also equalled her best run at the US Open, but her hopes of a second major title were dashed, with Sabalenka now set to face Jessica Pegula in the final four.
Indeed, Sabalenka is now only the third player in the Open Era to progress to a women's singles semi-final due to a walkover at a grand slam event, after Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Australian Open 1992) and Fabiola Zuluaga (Australian Open 2004).