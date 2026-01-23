Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, AO 2026: Top Seed Eyes Win Against Austrian Opponent

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the women’s singles third-round clash on Friday, 23 January, at Rod Laver Arena

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their third round match. Asanka Brendon Ratnayak/AP
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women’s singles third-round clash on Friday, 23 January, at Rod Laver Arena. Top seed Sabalenka is focused on reclaiming the trophy she lost last year as she takes on Austria’s Anastasia Potapova, who has reached this round by beating Emma Raducanu. Sabalenka has a perfect record against Potapova, winning their previous two encounters without dropping more than two games per set. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Belarusian On Verge Of Winning Set

Sabalenka is 5-4 up as she breaks Potapova's serve and gains control of the first set. The Austrian-born German is serving to stay in the game.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Tight Contest

Sabalenka finding it difficult against Potapova's serve as the set goes to 3-3. Belarusian is the favourite to go through but just as her first round game, she is struggling to find rhythm in the 1st set.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Both Players Holding Serve

Both players have held on their serve as the score moves to 2-2 in the 1st set. Potapova is giving the Belarusian some tough time on the court with the world no. 1 unable to break.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: First Game Goes To Belarusian

Sabalenka holds her serve as she takes the first game despite Potapova taking it to 40-all.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Action To Begin Soon

Action to start soon as both players prepare for the third round action at the Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Players Entering Court

We will have action soon from the Rod Laver Arena as the players make their way to the court.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Good Morning!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, and it’s Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
