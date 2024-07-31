Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova cruised past Barbora Krejcikova to book her place in the Olympics semi-finals on Wednesday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Following up her impressive win over Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini, the Slovakian brushed aside the All England Club champion 6-4 6-2 in just under 90 minutes at Roland-Garros.
Schmiedlova raced into a 3-0 lead and dug deep to hold off Krejcikova's fightback when she clawed it back to 4-4, getting a vital break in the final game to take the first set.
It was a much better start in the second by the Czech as she got a first-game break, but Schmiedlova put together a remarkable six-game winning run to put the match beyond any doubt.
She will face either Croatia's Donna Vekic or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the final four.
Data Debrief: Schmiedlova loves an upset
Schmiedlova (world no. 67) is the lowest-ranked women's singles semi-finalist at the Olympics since tennis returned to the summer program in 1988 - Na Li (#42) in Beijing 2008 was the previous lowest.
She had to come from behind to edge out Paolini, but after a dominant performance in which she had no double faults, she will be backing herself to cause more problems in the next round.