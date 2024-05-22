Tennis

Andy Murray Could Still Prolong Career, Says Diego Schwartzman

Andy Murray is currently preparing for what will likely be his final appearance at the French Open, having sat out five of the last six tournaments at Roland Garros

Andy Murray is thought likely to retire this year.
info_icon

Andy Murray is a "gladiator" and his love for tennis means he could yet prolong his career, according to former world number eight Diego Schwartzman. (More Tennis News)

Murray has endured a difficult few years with injuries, undergoing surgery on both hips in 2018 and 2019.

The three-time major champion has repeatedly said he is approaching the end of his career, revealing in February that he does not "plan on playing much past this summer".

Murray is currently preparing for what will likely be his final appearance at the French Open, having sat out five of the last six tournaments at Roland-Garros.

Schwartzman, however, feels Murray's love for the game could lead to him playing on for longer than anticipated.  

"His life is tennis and I think he enjoys it. I think this is his legacy," Schwartzman – who won his only tour-level meeting with Murray in Antwerp in 2021 – told Stats Perform.

"No matter what you do, your age or how you are doing, if you really love the sport and you love what you do, you can do it and you can push hard for as many years and as many tournaments as you want.

"He's a fighter, a gladiator, and he's been doing the same since he was very young, and for us also, sharing tournaments and sharing moments, he has the passion out there. 

"So, it's good to see these kinds of guys because tennis always needs guys who love the sport, and this is the one for sure."

Murray would surely have added to his one US Open title and two Wimbledon crowns if not for the presence of the 'big three' of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Scot has lost five grand slam finals to Djokovic and one to Federer. 

Schwartzman says the importance of preparation is the main thing he learned from being on tour with those three greats, though he refused to say who was the greatest of all time. 

"I know them very well, playing them on court, outside of the court," the Argentine added. "The good thing for me and many guys who share the tournaments with them is how differently they prepare the tournaments.

"How differently they do things with food, with practice, with everything. It's crazy.

"I think, okay, 'in one small way he's the best to do this side of the game', and then the other one is the best [at another aspect], so it's not my thing, who the GOAT is."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jamia Millia Islamia Appoints Mohammad Shakeel As Officiating VC Hours After HC's Order
  2. Brutal Heat In Large Parts Of India; Temperatures Set To Rise Further, Says IMD
  3. Delhi Police Will Come To Interrogate My Ailing Parents On Thursday: CM Kejriwal
  4. Heatwave Grips Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 48 Deg C; Govt Cancels Leaves Of Doctors, Officials
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'
  2. Monalisa's Beach Fashion Is All About Breezy Co-Ord Set, Sun Hat, Slippers
  3. Shalin Bhanot Had No Plans To Do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi'
  4. Manasvi Mamgai's Film With Katie Holmes, Al Pacino Sheds Light On Forgotten Kidnapping Episode
  5. Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram
Sports News
  1. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj Removes Riyan Parag, Royals Need 5 Off 10 Balls
  2. U-20 Men's National Football Championship: Delhi Beat Karnataka In Penalties To Clinch Trophy
  3. Chelsea Target Frank In No Rush To Leave Brentford, Says 'The Grass Is Not Always Greener'
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout
  5. USA Vs BAN, 1st T20I: United States 'No Walkovers' - Declares Harmeet Singh After Shock Win
World News
  1. America Will Send An Indian Astronaut To International Space Station By Year-End: US Envoy
  2. UK General Elections On July 4, PM Rishi Sunak Ends Months Of Speculations
  3. Apple's New Feature To Combat Motion Sickness For Phone Users In Cars
  4. Apple Wallet Now Accepts Navigo Passes, Making Paris Travel Easier Ahead Of Olympics
  5. Nestlé Launches "Vital Pursuit", Food Line For Consumers Who Use Weight Management Medications Like Ozempic
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: ENG Vs PAK T20I Washed Out; IND Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout