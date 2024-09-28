Tennis

AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations

Anil Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times.

Anil-Jain
AITA President and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain Photo: AITA
The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn, sources told PTI on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no- confidence motion against Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM but the plea was not entertained. He had also alleged that certain candidates, who filed nominations for posts, were in violation of the Sports Code.

"The no-confidence motion has been withdrawn, so EGM was not required," a source told PTI without sharing the details.

Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times."

The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion were: Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.  

One of the state associations had accused Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains.

