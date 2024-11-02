Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch

En route to his seventh Masters 1000 title, Alexander Zverev will take on Holger Rune in the semi-finals match of Paris Masters 2024 on November 2, Saturday at the Centre Court. (More Tennis News)
Alexander Zverev overpowered Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals 7-5, 6-4 becoming just the third active player to reach 20 ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals. With this, he remains only the eighth player in history to achieve the feat.
On the other hand, the former Paris Masters champion Holger Rune is coming off a dramatic 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Alex De Minaur, keeping the hopes for qualifying for the ATP Finals.
After the match, the 21-year-old said, "He (De Minaur) was putting so much up against me. He was making every ball with quality, deep in the court and the court is quite fast here," Rune said. "I had to adjust my game a little bit and it was a constant battle but how I treated the last couple of games was very good. I went for it, I got it and I am very happy."
Rune clinched his maiden Masters 1000 title in Paris in 2022 defeating Noval Djokovic. Rune is ranked 13th in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin with 3,025 points and can still qualify for the ATP Finals set to kick off on Noevember 10 in Italy.
In their three encounters, Alexander Zverev has emerged victorious twice, while Holger Rune has won once.
Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming Details:
When is Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune, ATP Paris Masters 2024 semi-finals match?
The Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune, ATP Paris Masters 2024 semi-finals match will take place on November 2, Saturday at the Center Court. The game will start not before 6:30 PM.
Where to watch Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune, ATP Paris Masters 2024 semi-final match?
The Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune, Paris Masters 2024 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.