US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Into Second Round After Beating Reilly Opelka In Straight Sets

Alcaraz cruised to second round with a comfortable win over Opelka
Spaniard was sporting a new haircut at Flushing Meadows
US Open 2025 is underway in New York
Carlos Alcaraz sharply overcame Reilly Opelka in his first match of the US Open, with the five-time major winner channelling Rory McIlroy in his celebration.
With McIlroy having been in attendance at Flushing Meadows over the course of the first round, Alcaraz mimicked a golf swing in celebration after sealing a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory.
Alcaraz, sporting a buzz-cut hair-do, grabbed one break in each set against Opelka's huge serve, holding his own in his service games to ensure no tie-breaks were required.
Asked about his celebration, Alcaraz said: "It was the first time that I met [McIlroy]. It was such an honour.
"On the last day of the Masters I had just won Monte Carlo and I was [watching] on my phone cheering on him. It was an unbelievable experience meeting him and having a chance to talk a little bit with him.
"It's just amazing to watch his golf."
Elsewhere at wins for Flushing Meadows, Coleman Wong became the first male player from Hong Kong to win a grand slam match in the Open Era, as he beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-4).
Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud also sealed their progress on Monday.
Data Debrief: Three of a kind
Alcaraz has now won his first 19 opening-round matches at the majors, which is a feat only previously achieved by Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal.
The 22-year-old, who will face Mattia Bellucci in round two, has won an ATP Tour-leading 55 matches this season, scooping six titles already.