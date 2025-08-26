US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Into Second Round After Beating Reilly Opelka In Straight Sets

With McIlroy having been in attendance at Flushing Meadows over the course of the first round, Alcaraz mimicked a golf swing in celebration after sealing a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Carlos-Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his win with a swing
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alcaraz cruised to second round with a comfortable win over Opelka

  • Spaniard was sporting a new haircut at Flushing Meadows

  • US Open 2025 is underway in New York

Carlos Alcaraz sharply overcame Reilly Opelka in his first match of the US Open, with the five-time major winner channelling Rory McIlroy in his celebration.

With McIlroy having been in attendance at Flushing Meadows over the course of the first round, Alcaraz mimicked a golf swing in celebration after sealing a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory.

Alcaraz, sporting a buzz-cut hair-do, grabbed one break in each set against Opelka's huge serve, holding his own in his service games to ensure no tie-breaks were required.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Reilly Opelka, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Debuts New Buzz Cut Hairstyle In First-Round Victory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Asked about his celebration, Alcaraz said: "It was the first time that I met [McIlroy]. It was such an honour.

"On the last day of the Masters I had just won Monte Carlo and I was [watching] on my phone cheering on him. It was an unbelievable experience meeting him and having a chance to talk a little bit with him.

"It's just amazing to watch his golf."

Elsewhere at wins for Flushing Meadows, Coleman Wong became the first male player from Hong Kong to win a grand slam match in the Open Era, as he beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-4).

Related Content
Related Content

Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud also sealed their progress on Monday.

Data Debrief: Three of a kind

Alcaraz has now won his first 19 opening-round matches at the majors, which is a feat only previously achieved by Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal.

The 22-year-old, who will face Mattia Bellucci in round two, has won an ATP Tour-leading 55 matches this season, scooping six titles already.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar-led India As 'Best Team' For Title Defence

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On Recovery At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

  3. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

  4. Netherlands Vs Bangladesh: Dutch Hand Maiden Call-Up To 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange For BAN T20Is

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Vit Kopriva Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  2. Alexander Bublik Vs Marin Cilic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Into Second Round After Beating Reilly Opelka In Straight Sets

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Emiliana Arango Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Marton Fucsovics Vs Denis Shapovalov Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  2. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  3. Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Ambedkar University Over Student’s Expulsion And Alleged Harassment

  4. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  5. Trump Says He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War After 7 Jets Downed

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. Trump Says He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War After 7 Jets Downed

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  4. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  5. US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win