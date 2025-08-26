US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Debuts New Buzz Cut Hairstyle In First-Round Victory

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz also met Masters champion Rory McIlroy, expressing his honour in meeting the golf legend

Carlos Alcaraz buzz cut hairstyle us open 2025 reilly opelka AP Photo
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Reilly Opelka, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
  • Carlos Alcaraz debuted a buzz cut in US Open 2025

  • He won his first-round match against Reilly Opelka in straight sets

  • Alcaraz celebrated with a golf swing gesture for Rory McIlroy

  • His new look sparked significant fan engagement at Flushing Meadows

  • Alcaraz aims for a second US Open title and world No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz debuted a buzz cut at the US Open 2025 in New York, thrilling fans and winning his opening match against Reilly Opelka. Alcaraz, the Spanish tennis star and second seed, debuted a striking buzz cut, drawing cheers from fans at Flushing Meadows in New York. The 22-year-old’s bold new look became a talking point as he stepped onto the court for his first-round match.

Alcaraz’s fresh haircut was met with enthusiasm from the crowd, and he embraced the moment by asking, "I gotta ask the people, if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it, guys?" The positive response was met with his warm thanks: "Thank you!"

In the post-match press conference, Alcaraz clarified that the new hairstyle was the result of an at-home mishap. He said his brother accidentally misused hair clippers, leaving the only remedy as a complete shave: "My brother, he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then the only way to fix it is just shave it off. It's not that bad, I guess."

Previously, Alcaraz had flown his barber Victor Martinez in from Spain for major tournaments such as Roland Garros, but logistics meant no such intervention occurred in New York this time.

However, it seems to have worked in Alcaraz’s favour, as the US Open’s official Instagram account reported a record 1.2 million interactions on posts featuring Alcaraz’s new look.

US Open 2025: Alcaraz Defeats Opelka In Straight Sets

On court, Carlos Alcaraz showcased his exceptional form by defeating American Reilly Opelka in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, at the US Open 2025. Facing Opelka’s powerful serve, Alcaraz emphasised his strong returns and focused gameplay as the keys to his victory.

The five-time major champion managed to break once in each set, avoiding tie-breaks against the sixth-best server on the ATP Tour. This win keeps Alcaraz on track in his quest for a second US Open title and the world No. 1 ranking, reinforcing his status as a top contender in men’s tennis at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz Meets Rory McIlroy In US Open 2025

After his victory, Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his progress to the US Open second round with a golf swing gesture, honouring Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Earlier that day, Alcaraz, an avid golfer, was introduced to Northern Ireland’s McIlroy at Flushing Meadows. "It was the first time that I met him. It was such an honour," said Alcaraz.

He recalled cheering for McIlroy after winning Monte Carlo on the last day of the Masters. "It was an unbelievable experience meeting him and having a chance to talk a little bit with him. It’s just amazing to watch his golf," Alcaraz added, highlighting the mutual respect between the tennis and golf stars.

Alcaraz’s Quest For Second US Open Title And World No. 1

With his opening win and new buzz cut, Carlos Alcaraz continues his pursuit of a second US Open title and the world No. 1 ranking in 2025. The Spanish second seed’s performance and off-court charisma have made him a fan favourite at Flushing Meadows.

Since 2022, Carlos Alcaraz has seen a rapid rise in global popularity, with his social media following surpassing 3 million across platforms by August 2025. Alcaraz’s matches at the US Open 2025 have drawn some of the highest digital engagement rates among ATP players, according to tournament analytics.

Merchandise sales featuring Alcaraz’s likeness and signature have increased by over 40% year-on-year at Flushing Meadows. The USTA reported that ticket demand for sessions featuring Alcaraz was among the top three for the opening week.

Published At:
