Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

Carlos Alcaraz opened his US Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over big-serving American Reilly Opelka, showing composure and consistency from the baseline. Despite Opelka’s aggressive play, Alcaraz created 11 break points, converting three, and closed the two-hour, five-minute match just before midnight. Sporting a striking bordeaux top and a fresh buzzcut, the Spaniard stays on track for a second US Open crown and a potential return to World No. 1. He now faces Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round, aiming to extend his stellar 2025 season of 55 wins and six titles.