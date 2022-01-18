Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Syed Modi International 2022: HS Prannoy Enters Second Round, Sameer Verma Retires Hurt

HS Prannoy registered straight-game win over his opponent Danylo Bosniuk in the first round match of men's singles competition. He will next meet compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat.

Syed Modi International 2022: HS Prannoy Enters Second Round, Sameer Verma Retires Hurt
India's HS Prannoy in action against Spain's Pablo Abian in their India Open 2022 first-round encounter. - BAI

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 10:50 pm

India's HS Prannoy entered the second round of the men's singles competition at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after registering a straight-game win over Ukraine's Danylo Bosniuk in Lucknow on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)

On a comeback trail, the fifth seeded Indian took just 36 minutes to get the better of Bosniuk 21-14 21-18 in his opening clash.

Related stories

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Looks To End Title Drought

Lakshya Sen Pulls Out of Syed Modi International 2022 Due To ‘Tiredness’

A former top-10 player, Prannoy, who gave a good account of himself before being stopped by 20-year-old Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals of the India Open last week, will next meet compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, who got a first round walkover from Rahul Yadav Chittaboina. 

However, the tournament was over for fourth seed Sameer Verma after he retired hurt against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Sameer was trailing 2-7 in the first game before he decided to concede the match due to a calf muscle injury, which he had sustained in October last year. 

Subhankar Dey also conceded his match against compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar due to an injury when he was trailing 2-9 in the opening game.

Among women, Ashmita Chaliha gave a first round walkover to Malvika Bansod, while Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Mugdha Agrey 21-13 21-14 and Anupama Upadhyaya eased past Rituparna Das. 

Two-time Olympic medallist and top seed PV Sindhu will open her campaign against compatriot Tanya Hemanth on Wednesday, while London Games  bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fourth, will test her fitness when she takes on Czech Republic's Tereza Švábíková in the first round.

Tags

Sports Badminton Syed Modi International 2022 HS Prannoy Sameer Verma PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Syed Modi International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Beat NorthEast United 2-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Indian Super League 2021-22: FC Goa Vs East Bengal — Preview, Live Streaming

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

Ashes 2021-22: Trouble For Joe Root As England Launch 'Drinking' Investigation - VIDEO

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Kagiso Rabada Released From South Africa Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed