Sports

Super Bowl 2024: Patrick Mahomes Trumps Brock Purdy In Clash Of Quarterbacks, Takes MVP Award Home - In Pics

The San Francisco 49ers gave Patrick Mahomes two opportunities to drive for the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. After leading the Chiefs downfield late in regulation, only to settle for a tying field goal with 3 seconds left to force overtime, Mahomes capitalized on his second chance. The Chiefs’ sturdy defense held the 49ers to a field goal of their own, and with the ball back in his hands, Mahomes marched the defending champions right downfield on a touchdown drive to remember. He scrambled for a pair of first downs, including one on fourth-and-1 with the game on the line, and was 8 for 8 passing on the drive. The last was a 3-yard toss to Mecole Hardman to finish off their heart-stopping 25-22 victory. Mahomes is only the sixth quarterback to win three Super Bowls — and was selected MVP for all three — and the youngest to do it. Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are well within reach with four apiece. And given how quickly Mahomes has been stacking up those shiny Lombardi Trophies in Kansas City, it’s hard to believe Brady’s record of seven is untouchable. Mahomes finished the Super Bowl with 333 yards passing and two TDs, and he extended his franchise record for yards rushing in the playoffs with 66 more.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 12, 2024

Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.

1/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field with his family after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers.

2/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
3/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
4/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. after throwing the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
5/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the trophy after the team's win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.

Advertisement
6/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/Tyler Kaufman

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during the 1st half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

7/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

8/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) chases San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

9/9
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl Football: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement