Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field with his family after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. after throwing the game-winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the trophy after the team's win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.
Advertisement
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during the 1st half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) chases San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.