Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Spanish Court Denies Dani Alves' Appeal To Be Freed On Bail

Spanish Court Denies Dani Alves' Appeal To Be Freed On Bail

Former Barcelona defender Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30.

A judge ordered Alves to be jailed without bail after an initial probe by authorities.
A judge ordered Alves to be jailed without bail after an initial probe by authorities.

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 3:28 pm

A Spanish court denied Dani Alves’ appeal on Tuesday to be freed on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against the Brazil player continues. (More Football News)

The court ruled that Dani Alves was a flight risk and must remain in prison during the investigation.

Former Barcelona defender Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on Dec. 30.

A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after an initial probe by authorities.

He has denied wrongdoing.

