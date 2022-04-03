Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Sourav Ganguly Refuses To Compare Rahul Dravid With Ravi Shastri, Says They Are 'Different Personalities'

Being the BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly was instrumental in roping in Rahul Dravid as India coach, replacing Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly Refuses To Compare Rahul Dravid With Ravi Shastri, Says They Are 'Different Personalities'
Sourav Ganguly, left. and Rahul Dravid were India teammates. Composite: File Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 3:23 pm

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes his former teammate Rahul Dravid has all the attributes for becoming successful in his current role as the coach of the Indian cricket team. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly feels Dravid's "intense, meticulous and professional" attitude are just the ingredients a coach needs to be successful in the high-pressure India job. 

Related stories

‘Virat Kohli’s Decision To Quit Captaincy Could Be Blessing In Disguise’, Feels Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri

IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Receives Special 100th Cap From Rahul Dravid In Mohali

BCCI May Ask Wriddhiman Saha To Explain Reactions On Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid

"He (Dravid) is as intense, as meticulous and as professional as he was during his playing days," the former India captain said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata on Saturday.

"The only difference is that now he does not have to bat at No. 3 for India which I feel was harder since he had to face the best bowlers of the world which he also did exceptionally well for a long period of time," he added.

"As a coach also he (Dravid) will do a remarkable job as he honest and he has the talent. 

Being the BCCI chief, Ganguly was in instrumental in roping in Dravid as India coach, replacing Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup last year. 

"He will make mistakes as everybody does but as long as you try doing the right things you will achieve success more than others," Ganguly said.

The BCCI top official, however, refused to compare Dravid with his predecessor Shastri. 

"They are different people with different personalities. One is at you all the time which is his strength while the other will quietly do his job inspite of being one of the greatest of all time," Ganguly said.

"No two people will be successful the same way."

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team India Cricket Coach BCCI Ravi Shastri Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid T20 World Cup Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit