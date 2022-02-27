Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Singapore Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur, Venkat Rahul Ragala Qualify For Commonwealth Games

All Indian weightlifters competing in the event qualified for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in her new 55kg weight division.

Singapore Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur, Venkat Rahul Ragala Qualify For Commonwealth Games
Vikas Thakur, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, lifted 339kg (151kg+188kg) to win gold. Courtesy: Twitter (@Media_SAI)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 3:38 pm

Indian lifters Vikas Thakur and Venkat Rahul Ragala sealed Commonwealth Games berth on Sunday by clinching the gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's 96kg event at the Singapore Weightlifting International.

India concluded its campaign at the event with a haul of eight medals, including six golds and a silver and bronze each.

Related stories

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: India To Field Second-string Hockey Teams

Singapore Weightlifting International 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Books CWG Spot With 55Kg Gold

Yearender 2021: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Lifts Spirits But Weightlifting Faces Uncertain Future

All Indian lifters competing in the event qualified for the Commonwealth Games, including Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in her new 55kg weight division.

Competing in a severely depleted three-lifter field Thakur, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, lifted 339kg (151kg+188kg) to finish on top of the podium.

Ragala, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the 85kg category, had a best effort of 328kg (146kg+188kg) to claim the third spot.

Australia Ridge Barredo clinched the silver medal with a lift of 336kg (149kg+187kg).

Both Thakur and Ragal qualified for the CWG in Birmingham later this year.

The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament will directly qualify for the 2022 CWG.

Tags

Sports Weightlifting Singapore Weightlifting International Birmingham Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games India Weightlifting India Weightlifting Commonwealth Games India Weightlifting 2022 CWG India Weightlifting 2022 CWG Vikas Thakur Venkat Rahul Ragala Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Singapore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes