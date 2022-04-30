Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Shubman Gill Requests Elon Musk To Buy Swiggy, Twitter Becomes Battleground For Fans

Shubman Gill's tweet, requesting the American billionaire Elon Musk to buy an Indian food delivery app, became an instant hit.

Shubman Gill has innocuously invited Elon Musk to enter the booming Indian food delivery service. Composite: IPL/File Photo

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 7:01 pm

Shubman Gill is enduring a bad run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, but the Gujarat Titans opener on Friday created a buzz on the social buzz. And it's nothing to do with cricket.

Gill, apparently not happy with Swiggy's service, took to Twitter and wrote: "Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time."

The 22-year-old's tweet, requesting the American billionaire Elon Musk to buy an Indian food delivery app, became an instant hit with fans sharing their views.

Here are some reactions:

Swiggy, replying to Shubman Gill, wrote: "Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering)... Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition."

One tweet, apparently from a fake Swiggy account, however managed to initiate its own debate. It refers to Shubman Gill's strike rate. It says, "We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket".

Shubman Gill started the IPL 2022 season with a duck against Lucknow Super Giants, then hit 84 and 96 against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings respectively.

He has since failed to impress with the bat. On Friday, he scored 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive who recently acquired Twitter for approximately USD 44 billion, on Thursday stunned the world by targeting Coca-Cola, in jest, as his next takeover.

"Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," he tweeted.

The 50-year-old even hijacked Coca-Cola's "Real Magic" slogan in a subsequent tweet. He wrote: "Real magic is only a sip away."

And it continues...

