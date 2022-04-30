Shubman Gill Requests Elon Musk To Buy Swiggy, Twitter Becomes Battleground For Fans

Shubman Gill is enduring a bad run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, but the Gujarat Titans opener on Friday created a buzz on the social buzz. And it's nothing to do with cricket.

Gill, apparently not happy with Swiggy's service, took to Twitter and wrote: "Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time."

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

The 22-year-old's tweet, requesting the American billionaire Elon Musk to buy an Indian food delivery app, became an instant hit with fans sharing their views.

Here are some reactions:

Cringe max.

Especially at a time when these apps are coming up with a 10 mins delivery system which is soo soo unsafe . https://t.co/it0d7ykJ0r — Adi_Reddy ⚕️ (@dr_adireddy) April 30, 2022

Elon Musk, please buy any cricket team and @ShubmanGill so that he can play wellhttps://t.co/xCPSgeEeaK — Save Trimulgherry Lake (@SaveTrimulgher1) April 30, 2022

Someone is driving through the scorching heat and heavy traffic to deliver food for you and you are worried about a few minutes of early delivery. Shame on you! least you can appreciate the efforts of the delivery guys and speak some kind words for them. @swiggy_in @SwiggyCares — Shivas (@Shivas40365335) April 30, 2022

Understand their problems bro most of the swiggy delivery boys are students , with also studying they will help their family by doing part time job .my friends have been doing that work . appreciate them if u need on time than u should order before the usual time . — 👑Kiccha 4Ever 👑 (@Sannnn52781865) April 29, 2022

You mean deliver as soon as you order 🤔 They are already causing chaos with their reckless driving trying to fulfill the current delivery timeframe https://t.co/IUeGkjFEeA — I am Modi 🇮🇳 (@imvikverma) April 30, 2022

Swiggy, replying to Shubman Gill, wrote: "Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering)... Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition."

Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering).



Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition :) ^Saikiran https://t.co/EhSzF5gBqr — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

One tweet, apparently from a fake Swiggy account, however managed to initiate its own debate. It refers to Shubman Gill's strike rate. It says, "We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket".

We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket. https://t.co/aF0fP63v4P — Swiggy (@swiggysgs) April 29, 2022

You guys don't have any right to talk with this manner this with a Indian cricketer @Twitter — Cricket Football Lover (@CricketFootba16) April 29, 2022

He is a cricketer not a God. He is an employee of BCCI not in army fighting for his country. He is an entertainer not a real life hero. He plays for money not for charity. Get your facts correct and stop making sportsmen demigod. They are just entertainers. — Subhadeep Dutta (@Subhade21178515) April 29, 2022

Shubman Gill started the IPL 2022 season with a duck against Lucknow Super Giants, then hit 84 and 96 against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings respectively.

He has since failed to impress with the bat. On Friday, he scored 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive who recently acquired Twitter for approximately USD 44 billion, on Thursday stunned the world by targeting Coca-Cola, in jest, as his next takeover.

"Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," he tweeted.

The 50-year-old even hijacked Coca-Cola's "Real Magic" slogan in a subsequent tweet. He wrote: "Real magic is only a sip away."

“Real magic is only a sip away.”

(Actual slogan of Coca-Cola!!) 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

