Serie A: Juventus Board Of Directors And President Andrea Agnelli Resign

The entire board of directors at Juventus has resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved, the club said in a statement.

Juventus are currently placed third in the Serie A table.
Juventus are currently placed third in the Serie A table.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 4:57 pm

Juventus' board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli resigned en masse on Monday. (More Football News)

The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But its claimed the players gave up only one month's salary.

A shareholders meeting rescheduled for Dec. 27 was postponed again to Jan. 18 to choose a new board. 

