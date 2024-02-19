Sports

Serie A 2023-24: Thiago Motta's Bologna Keep Up Unlikely Champions League Charge With Win Over Lazio

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner as Bologna came from behind to beat fellow European qualification hopefuls Lazio 2-1

Associated Press (AP)
February 19, 2024

Serie A 2023-24: Bologna vs Lazio (Photo: AP/Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse)
Bologna remained in contention for a Champions League place with a 2-1 comeback victory at Lazio in Serie A on Sunday. (More Football News)

Oussama El Azzouzi and Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bologna after Gustav Isasksen had given Lazio an early advantage.

Bologna's fourth straight victory moved it back into fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta. Lazio remained eighth.

Lazio complained to league officials about the early lunchtime kickoff coming four days after a victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Fiorentina was held to a 1-1 draw at Empoli in a Tuscan derby and Udinese and Cagliari also drew 1-1.

Later, AC Milan had a chance to leapfrog Juventus into second place with a win at neighboring Monza; and Roma was visiting Frosinone.

