Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Salernitana 4-0 To Top Table - In Pics

Inter Milan's players celebrates after winning he Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan won 4-0.
Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic reacts after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Tajon Buchanan, left, challenges for the ball with Salernitana's Junior Sambia during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard, top, jumps for the ball with Salernitana's Giulio Maggiore during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, left, jumps for the ball with Salernitana's Junior Sambia during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, controls the ball as Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna looks him during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrates with his teammate Marcus Thuram after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.