Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Salernitana 4-0 To Top Table - In Pics

Serie A leaders Inter Milan scored thrice in the first half on its way to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat of bottom club Salernitana on Friday. The win moved them 10 points clear of second-placed Juventus, which plays at Verona on Saturday. Marcos Thuram opened the scoring with a fine side-foot finish after 16 minutes and Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead three minutes later with a shot from outside the box. Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 five minutes before halftime when he tapped in from close range after the goalkeeper spilled a shot from Nicolò Barella. Austrian center forward Marko Arnautovic rounded off the rout in the final minute.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 17, 2024

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's players celebrates after winning he Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan won 4-0.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic reacts after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Tajon Buchanan, left, challenges for the ball with Salernitana's Junior Sambia during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard, top, jumps for the ball with Salernitana's Giulio Maggiore during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, left, jumps for the ball with Salernitana's Junior Sambia during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, controls the ball as Salernitana's Loum Tchaouna looks him during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs Salernitana | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrates with his teammate Marcus Thuram after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

