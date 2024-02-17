Sports

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Salernitana 4-0 To Top Table - In Pics

Serie A leaders Inter Milan scored thrice in the first half on its way to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat of bottom club Salernitana on Friday. The win moved them 10 points clear of second-placed Juventus, which plays at Verona on Saturday. Marcos Thuram opened the scoring with a fine side-foot finish after 16 minutes and Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead three minutes later with a shot from outside the box. Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0 five minutes before halftime when he tapped in from close range after the goalkeeper spilled a shot from Nicolò Barella. Austrian center forward Marko Arnautovic rounded off the rout in the final minute.