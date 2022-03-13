Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Serie A 2021-22: Victor Osimhen Brace Revives Napoli’s Title Hopes After Hellas Verona Win

Napoli are second in the table with 60 points, three behind Serie A 2021-22 leaders AC Milan.

Action during Napoli vs Hellas Verona match in Serie A 2021-22. Twitter (Napoli)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 12:06 am

Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli won 2-1 at Hellas Verona on Sunday to keep Serie A 2021-22 leaders AC Milan within reach. The victory moved Napoli back within three points of Milan, which beat Empoli 1-0 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Both of Osimhen’s goals started with throw-ins. First, the Nigeria striker connected with a header early on, then he scored with one touch following a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo midway through the second half.

Davide Faraoni pulled one back for Verona minutes after Osimhen’s second with a difficult header. The victory revived Napoli’s title hopes following a demoralizing home loss to Milan last weekend.

“After the defeat to Milan everyone was hot,” Osimhen said. “To be able to go into this game with the full determination to get the three points at a difficult ground against a well-organized team, I think we deserve this win.”

Napoli are aiming for its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona lifted the southern club to its only two Italian league trophies in 1987 and 1990.

“For us to try to win the scudetto we have to try to win the rest of the games of the season,” Osimhen said. “This is a step toward achieving our objective and I believe we can do it.” Later, defending champion Inter Milan was visiting Torino with a chance to leapfrog Napoli into second.

Verona, which ended with nine men after Federico Ceccherini and Faraoni picked up their second yellows in the final 10 minutes, remained ninth.

Earlier, eighth-place Fiorentina beat 10-man Bologna 1-0 to stay in the hunt for the Europa League places with a late goal from Lucas Torreira.

