Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Serie A 2021-22: Napoli’s Title Ambitions Take A Hit After 1-1 Draw Against Roma

Napoli are in third place in Serie A 2021-22 table, four points behind leaders AC Milan with only five matches in hand. Lorenzo Insigne scored from a penalty for Napoli.  

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring against Roma in a Serie A 2021-22 match. AP

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 9:56 am

Another hit to his team's Serie A title ambitions left Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne in tears following a 1-1 draw with Roma. Insigne converted an early penalty on Monday but then watched as Roma dominated the second half at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and finally equalised via Stephan El Shaarawy in added time. (More Football News)

After getting beat 3-2 by Fiorentina eight days earlier, Napoli failed to pick up three points for a second consecutive home game. With only five matches remaining, third-placed Napoli was four points behind league leader AC Milan and two points behind Inter Milan, which has a game in hand.

Insigne, who has already signed a deal to move to Toronto FC after this season, was visibly emotional as he saluted Napoli's hard-core "ultra" fans after the game. The result wasn't ideal for Jose Mourinho's Roma either, as the Giallorossi were five points behind fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth.

Insigne's penalty came following a foul by Roger Ibanez on Hirving Lozano. Eighty minutes later, El Shaarawy swept in the equalizer following a backheel flick from Tammy Abraham.

STRUGGLING ATALANTA

Atalanta slumped to its fourth straight loss across all competitions with a 2-1 home defeat to Hellas Verona. Verona hit the woodwork twice before Federico Ceccherini put the visitors ahead just before the break with a header that was confirmed after a video review.

Then Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners added an own goal early in the second half after a shot from Ivan Ilic rebounded in off his chest. Giorgio Scalvini pulled one back for Atalanta with a header in the 82nd.

Atalanta has lost three straight in Serie A and was also eliminated from the Europa League by Leipzig last week. Atalanta remained eighth, while Verona moved up to ninth.  

