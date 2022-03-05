Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Serie A 2021-22: Lautaro Martinez’s Hat-trick Helps Inter Milan Go Top Of Table

Apart from Lautaro Martínez, Edin Dzeko also got on the scoresheet with a brace in Inter Milan's 5-0 win over Salernitana on Friday.

Serie A 2021-22: Lautaro Martinez’s Hat-trick Helps Inter Milan Go Top Of Table
Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko (R) celebrates with Lautaro Martinez after scoring Vs Salernitana. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 1:03 pm

Lautaro Martínez scored a hat trick as Inter Milan ended its goal drought in spectacular style by beating Salernitana 5-0 to move to the top of Serie A. (More Football News)

Edin Džeko also scored twice and Inter will remain top of Serie A for 48 hours at least. The defending champion moved a point above Napoli and AC Milan, who meet on Sunday night.

Inter had won only one of its past seven matches in all competitions since the start of February. That run had seen the defending Serie A champion fall off the top spot in the league and lose at home to Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League matchup.

Related stories

La Liga 2021-22: Sevilla Held To Draw At Alaves, Give Chance To Real Madrid To Extend Lead

Russia To Appeal To Court of Arbitration For Sport Against FIFA, UEFA Suspensions

It also failed to score in four straight matches and for more than 400 minutes.

Martínez hadn't scored since Dec. 12 and the Italian Super Cup victory over Juventus, but he broke his duck in the 22nd minute when he ran onto a Nicolò Barella through ball and fired into the bottom left corner.

Martínez, who also earlier hit the crossbar, doubled his tally with a very similar goal following another pass from Barella shortly before halftime.

The Argentina forward completed his hat trick in the 56th with a shot into the roof of the net after a Džeko assist.

Robin Gosens came off the bench for his second Inter appearance since joining from Atalanta and within two minutes set up Inter's fourth for Džeko, who doubled his tally five minutes later.

Tags

Sports Football Serie A Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan Salernitana Inter Milan Vs Salernitana Lautaro Martínez Edin Dzeko Milan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura