Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) moves the ball between San Jose Earthquakes defenders Dave Romney, left, and Max Floriani during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) scores next to San Jose Earthquakes defender Rodrigues (26) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.
San Jose Earthquakes defender Vitor Costa (94) reacts after being given a yellow card during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in San Jose, Calif.
San Jose Earthquakes players celebrate after a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami.
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with teammates after a goal by forward Tadeo Allende, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes in San Jose, Calif.
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) heads the ball next to San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.
Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi, left, chips the ball over San Jose Earthquakes defender Vitor Costa during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes, left, moves the ball while defended by Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) plays against the San Jose Earthquakes in the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.
Children react after Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi waved to them before an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes in San Jose, Calif.