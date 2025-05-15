Sports

San Jose Vs Inter Miami: Messi & Co Held To A 3-3 Draw

Tadeo Allende scored twice and Inter Miami tied the San Jose Earthquakes 3-3 on Wednesday night in Lionel Messi's first game in the Bay Area since joining MLS. Allende scored once in the first half and then tied the game in the 52nd minute when he tapped in a pass Baltasar Rodríguez on a play that Messi helped set up. Maximiliano Falcon also scored for Miami, which has allowed at least three goals in three of the last four games. Cristian Arango, Beau Leroux and Ian Harkes scored for the Earthquakes, who are unbeaten in their last three games. Messi had a chance late for the game-winner but was stopped from in close in stoppage time in the second half by Daniel De Sousa Britto. Messi was then tackled late outside the box with no call, leading to him arguing with the referee after the game and getting a yellow card before being escorted away by Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena.

MLS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami
MLS: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) moves the ball between San Jose Earthquakes defenders Dave Romney, left, and Max Floriani during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.

1/9
MLS: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes
MLS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) scores next to San Jose Earthquakes defender Rodrigues (26) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.

2/9
MLS soccer: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami
MLS soccer: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Jose Earthquakes defender Vitor Costa (94) reacts after being given a yellow card during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in San Jose, Calif.

3/9
MLS soccer: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes
MLS soccer: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Jose Earthquakes players celebrate after a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami.

4/9
MLS 2025: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami
MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with teammates after a goal by forward Tadeo Allende, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes in San Jose, Calif.

5/9
MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes
MLS 2025: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi (10) heads the ball next to San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.

6/9
MLS Soccer Match: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami
MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi, left, chips the ball over San Jose Earthquakes defender Vitor Costa during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.

7/9
MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes
MLS Soccer Match: San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes, left, moves the ball while defended by Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.

8/9
MLS Earthquakes Inter Miami Soccer
MLS Inter Miami Earthquakes Soccer | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) plays against the San Jose Earthquakes in the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif.

9/9
MLS Inter Miami Earthquakes Soccer
MLS Earthquakes Inter Miami Soccer | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Children react after Inter Miami midfielder Lionel Messi waved to them before an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes in San Jose, Calif.

