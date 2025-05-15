Sports

San Jose Vs Inter Miami: Messi & Co Held To A 3-3 Draw

Tadeo Allende scored twice and Inter Miami tied the San Jose Earthquakes 3-3 on Wednesday night in Lionel Messi's first game in the Bay Area since joining MLS. Allende scored once in the first half and then tied the game in the 52nd minute when he tapped in a pass Baltasar Rodríguez on a play that Messi helped set up. Maximiliano Falcon also scored for Miami, which has allowed at least three goals in three of the last four games. Cristian Arango, Beau Leroux and Ian Harkes scored for the Earthquakes, who are unbeaten in their last three games. Messi had a chance late for the game-winner but was stopped from in close in stoppage time in the second half by Daniel De Sousa Britto. Messi was then tackled late outside the box with no call, leading to him arguing with the referee after the game and getting a yellow card before being escorted away by Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena.