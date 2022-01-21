Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli Surpasses Rahul Dravid In List Of Most Ducks In ODIs

Former India captain Virat Kohli's dismissal for a duck in the second ODI against South Africa on Friday was his 14th time in one-dayers.

Virat Kohli was out for a five-ball duck in the second ODI against South Africa on Friday. - AP

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:50 pm

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s five-ball duck in the second ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday placed him in the unwanted list of the country’s batters with most zeros in the 50-overs format. India are trailing 0-1 in the series.

Kohli, who scored a half-century in the first ODI against South Africa a couple of days ago, came up with a shocking dismissal, chipping left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj at the hands of rival skipper Temba Bavuma at covers. 

Kohli came into bat in the 12th over of the innings following the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan after India opted to bat first in a do-or-die game. Maharaj tossed the ball on the middle with Kohli playing a lazy one-handed drive only to see it straight at the hands of Bavuma. 

Kohli’s dismissal for a duck was the 14th time he was out without scoring in ODIs. It was also the first time Kohli surrendered to a spinner without scoring in the 50-over format. With this duck, Kohli went past former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid in the list of most ducks for India in ODIs. 

Kohli’s has gone century-less in 64 innings in international cricket and it is also the seventh time he has been dismissed for a duck in the said period. Earlier, Kohli stepped down from India’s Test captaincy after losing the Test series to South Africa 1-2. 

Most Zero Scores For India In ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar - 20 
Javagal Srinath - 19 
Anil Kumble - 18 
Yuvraj Singh - 18 
Harbhajan Singh - 17 
Sourav Ganguly - 16 
Zaheer Khan - 14 
Virat Kohli - 14 
Suresh Raina - 14 
Virender Sehwag - 14  
Rahul Dravid - 13  
Kapil Dev - 13 

