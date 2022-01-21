KL Rahul, the stand-in ODI captain of the Indian cricket team, faces the heat as India aim to bounce back in the second ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. India lost the first match on Wednesday by 31 runs as South Africa rode twin centuries by skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van de Dussen to put a solid total and then defended it well. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND, second ODI.



05:50 PM IST: IND 273/6 (49)

Just six balls left in the innings and a lot will depend on how many balls Thakur gets from here to play. No offence to another batter R Ashwin, but Thakur has stayed for a longer time at the crease in this game and India must be expecting some more boundaries from him.

05:46 PM IST: IND 268/6 (48)

Shardul Thakur is unbeaten on 33. He has done well in the innings so far. Rotated the strike beautifully and also hit boundaries in between to ease the pressure.

05:40 PM IST: IND 252/6 (46)

Just 4 overs remain in the game, India have lost wickets at regaular intervals but another 30-40 runs will take them to a fighting total.

05:33 PM IST: Wicket! Stunning From De Kock

Venkatesh Iyer perishes to an extremely smart wicketkeeping from Quinton de Kock. The dismissal is similar to that of Rishabh Pant from the first ODI. Guess what? ... The bower is Andile Phehlukwayo once again.

The medium-pacer bowled it down the leg side and de Kock was quick to wipe off the stumps before Venkatesh could take the crease after failing to play a shot on it.

IND 239/6 (44)

05: 20 PM IST: NEWS UPDATE

05:10 PM IST: Catch Dropped

Rassie van der Dussen has dropped Venkatesh Iyer at cover. It came at a good height to the long man and he failed to hold on to the catch despite putting a full-fledged jump for it.

IND 217/5 (40)

04:57 PM IST: Shreyas Iyer Is OUT

India have been reduced to 207/5 as Tabraiz Shamsi catches Shreyas Iyer plumb in front of the stumps.

Shamsi appelaed confidently but umpire Adrian Holdstock thought otherwise. Temba Bavuma went for the review and it turned out to be a right call from the Proteas. Shamsi screamed as the big screen showed that Shreyas was out.

04:45 PM IST: India Dependent on Iyers

A lot of responsiblility on the shoulder of Shreyas Iyer and newcomer Venkatesh Iyer. It will be really interesting to see how Shreyas plans his innings here and meanwhile, guides a young rising talent on the other end.

IND 191/4 (35)

04:35 PM IST: Another Wicket

One brings another! Rishabh Pant follows KL Rahul to dugout with an 85 off 71. Eventually, Pant does a Pant, throws away his wicket, and this time after getting a superb start. He tried to come out of the crease and tonk Shamsi for a biggie, but finds Markram at long-on.

IND 183/4 (32.3)

04:29 PM IST: Wicket! KL rahul Departs

Maiden ODI wicket for Sisanda Magala and Rahul finally runs out of luck. Gives an easy catch to Rassie van der Dussen and departs for a 55 off 79. The ball sticking to the pitch played a crucial role in the dismissal.

IND 179/3 (31.1)

04:23 PM IST: Drinks Break

A much-needed break for South Africa. They must have to plan properly to get a wicket and Pant must be their first choice given the havoc he has created so far.

IND 179/2 (31)

04:18 PM IST: IND 171/2 (30)

India are well on course of a good total. Rahul and Pant have added 107 runs for the third wicket off 104 balls. The partnership looks dangerous now and South Africa must be wary of that.

04:12 PM IST: Fifty For KL Rahul

10th ODI fifty for KL Rahul. He has not been at his best but he is playing a good second fiddle for Pant out there. Survived three close chances and making the most of it. Partnership for the third wicket is of 103 runs now.

IND 167/2 (29)

04:07 PM IST: 4,6 - Pant on Fire

This is really impressive from Pant. He is just toying around with the field placements of South Africa. First he hit Shamsi's short ball for a four at cow corner, then anticipated the next ball and came out of crease to hit it over the mid-on fielder for a six. South Africa are looking clueless here.

IND 162-2 (28)

04:00 PM IST: Rahul Dropped Once Again

KL Rahul is riding his luck today. Got dropped on 8, then escaped a run out when he was gone for all the money, and now a drop from Aiden Markram at backward point on 46.

IND 150/2 (27)

03:55 PM IST: Fifty For Pant

That's fourth ODI fifty for Rishabh Pant and this one comes in a very crucial time. A very smart knock from him this is ... And this man is just improving with every passing game. From his shot selection to the rotation of strike, Pant has certainly ticked all the boxes so far. Time to capitalise it.

IND 141/2 (25)

03:50 PM IST: 14 Came Off Shamsi's First Over

Not a start Shamsi would have liked for sure, but Rishabh Pant is just a special talent.

IND 133/2 (24)

03:45 PM IST: Tabraiz Shamsi Comes Into Attack

The South African chinaman is welcomed by Rishabh Pant with a sweep shot for a four. Oh! Pant connects another one for a boundary. This is going to be just another costly over for South Africa.

Third four of the over on the fourth ball, this time Pant plays a cut shot for the boundary.

03:30 PM IST: IND 108/2 (20)

36 runs came off the last 4 overs and South Africa have again lost the grip in the game despite getting a good opportunity to keep things under control. Meanwhile, credit also goes to the duo of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul who didn't shy away to score when got an opportunity.

03:26 PM IST: 27 Runs Off Last 3 Overs

South African bowlers are failing to keep it tight. Despite getting two quick wickets, they haven't been able to control India's scoring rate.

IND 99/2 (19)

03:10 PM IST: Just Saved

That was a clear mess out there and South Africa will regret for not grabbing the opportunity.

An unclear call from Rishabh Pant after he nudged the ball in front of Temba Bavuma and that saw KL Rahul running to the same end as of Pant's. But to South Africa's poor luck, Keshav Maharaj didn't bother to collect the ball at the non-striker end and the throw of Bavuma missed the stumps.

IND 70/2 (15)

02:59 PM IST: Kohli Is Out!

Kohli goes for a 5-ball duck. A soft dismissal for the former India skipper, but what really matters for South Africa that he will directly walk to the dugout without troubling the scorers.

IND 64/2 (12.4)

02:54 PM IST: WICKET

Aiden Markram draws the first blood for South Africa once again in the series. Shikhar Dhawan departs after scoring 29 runs. He tried to play a slog shot but handed a direct catch to Sisanda Magala at deep mid-wicket. Markram gives a smile and South Africa are back in the game.

IND 63/1 (11.4)

02:48 PM IST: India 57/0 After 10 Overs

End of first powerplay and India have scored 57 runs without the loss of any wicket. It's a really good start for them.

Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack.

02:42 PM IST: 50 Up For India

A misfield from the point fielder gives India a boundary and the partnership between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan is of 53 runs now.

02:36 PM IST: 4 Came Off It

A decent start for the off spinner. He gave away just 4 singles in the over.

India 49/0 after 8 overs

02:36 PM IST: Aiden Markram Comes Into Attack

Here comes the much-awaited Aiden Markram. He had started with the first over in the Indian innings in first ODI, but comes here after 7 overs. Is he late? ... Let's see.

India 45/0 at the start of 8th over.

02:26 PM IST: India 33/0 After 5 Overs

A good start for Team India. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan seem to be in fine touch.

On the other hand, Sisanda Magala has failed to impress so far by giving away too many loose deliveries. However, Lungi Ngidi has been good.

02:24 PM IST: Catch Dropped!

KL Rahul has been dropped by Janneman Malan at short slip. The Indian skipper tried to play a cut shot on the ball of Lungi Ngidi and almost lost his wicket, but there was too less time for Malan to catch the ball.

01:56 PM IST: Players Take the Knee

Both teams are out in the middle. Players take the knee for solidarity. Lungi Ngidi with the ball for South Africa from the Old Stables End. KL Rahul takes the strike for India.

01:50 PM IST: Pitch Report

The surface at Boland Park, Paarl is likely to slow down with the passage of time, something we saw in the first game as well. Hence, batting first seems to be a good choice from KL Rahul here.

Let's see if India can capitalise on the opportunity or not. A lot will unravel when KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan come to bat. Just hang on for 10 minutes.

01:40 PM IST: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

01:36 PM IST: Team Changes

India are unchanged. Meanwhile, South Africa have included Sisanda Magala in place of Marco Jansen. The latter has been given rest as part of workload management.

01:32 PM IST: Toss Update - India To Bat First

Stand-in India skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and has opted to bat first against South Africa.

01:20 PM IST: All Eyes On Chahal

South Africa lost just four wickets in the first ODI. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two and Ravichandran Ashwin one. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will have to contribute more if India have to bounce back today.

01:11 PM IST: SA Bank On Batters

South Africa's all-round bowling attack helped them defend their 294 for four wickets. Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi did the job with two wickets each. South Africa are unlikely to make changes to their winning combination. On a slow wicket at Boland Park, they will of course want Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram.

01:08 PM IST: Hello

Welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between South Africa vs India. India need a better contribution from the middle order, especially newcomer Venkatesh Iyer, who made his debut in the first ODI. Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) gave India a good start but the chase lost its momentum.