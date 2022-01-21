Five Indian players, including skipper Yash Dhull, were on Friday ruled out of team’s final league game against Uganda in the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19 in the latest RT-PCR tests. (More Cricket News)

Out of the six players, who were isolated before the match against Ireland on Wednesday, only all-rounder Vasu Vats tested negative, an ICC source told PTI. India, who have already qualified for the Super League quarterfinals, will take on Uganda in the final Group B game on Saturday in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Skipper Dhull, Aaradhya Yadav and Shaik Rasheed, who had tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), have returned positive reports in the RT-PCR test along with Manav Parakh, who tested negative in RAT. Sidharth Yadav had already tested positive in the RT-PCR test before the Ireland game.

“One positive out of this unfortunate situation is that the 11 who played against Ireland have all tested negative,” said the ICC source. Among the infected, Dhull has the worst symptoms but he along with the other players, ‘should be fine’ before their quarterfinal on January 29 provided they top Group B.

India registered a thumping win over Ireland to qualify for the knockouts after barely managing to field a team in the wake of COVID outbreak in their camp. All the infected players are required to undergo five days of isolation as per tournament protocols and can only rejoin the team after returning three negative tests within that period.

