Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By 332 Runs In Second Test, Seal Series 2-0

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer once again picked all the 10 wickets in the second innings as South Africa bundled out Bangladesh for 80 runs.

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By 332 Runs In Second Test, Seal Series 2-0
Keshav Maharaj was named the Player of the Match and Player of the Series in Tests vs Bangladesh. Twitter/@ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 5:19 pm

South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for 80 to seal a convincing 332-run win in the second and final Test and take the series 2-0 on Monday.

SA vs BAN HIGHLIGHTSSCORECARD | IPL 2022 | CRICKET NEWS

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer once again accounted for all 10 wickets in the second innings, just as they did when South Africa won the first Test by 220 runs.

Related stories

SA Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Keshav Maharaj Spins South Africa To 2-0 Series Win Against Bangladesh - Highlights

SA Vs BAN, First Test: Bangladesh, 53 All Out, Crash To Heavy Defeat After Keshav Maharaj's 7/32 - Highlights

Maharaj picked up 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 as Bangladesh folded early on the fourth day at St George's Park. It had been 27-3 overnight and South Africa needed another 14 overs to finish the game off.

The Proteas had set Bangladesh a huge victory target of 413.

South Africa was always in control after making 453 batting first and restricting Bangladesh to just 217 in its first innings.

Bangladesh may have lost both Tests heavily but it did take something from the tour after winning the one-day series 2-1 last month. That was the first time it had won any kind of series in South Africa.

Tags

Sports Cricket South Africa Vs Bangladesh South Africa National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Keshav Maharaj Port Elizabeth Gqeberha Simon Harmer SA Vs BAN South Africa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read