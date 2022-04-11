SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Bangladesh Need Miracle To Avoid Heavy Defeat Vs South Africa

South Africa are in pole position to win the second Test against Bangladesh at Gqeberha (new name for Port Elizabeth). Bangladesh will need to bat two full days at St George's Park to save this Test match. But for rain and a miracle from Bangladesh batsmen, South Africa look well poised to sweep the series 2-0. The hosts had won the first Test at Durban by 220 runs. South Africa's spinners have dominated BAN batsmen in the second innings. Faced with a challenging target of 413, Bangladesh were 27 for 3 at close of play on Sunday. All three wickets went to the SA spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. BAN still have some batting to come but the momentum is with the Proteas. Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs BAN.

12:36 PM IST: Middle Order Key

Having lost three top order batsmen cheaply, Bangladesh will depend a lot on their out-of-form skipper Mominul Haque and the middle order where former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim played a gritty knock in the first innings. Tamim Iqbal's wicket at the fag end of Day 3 was a huge blow but BAN face a daunting task on a St George's Park pitch that has been aiding the spin bowlers. It may be recalled that Bangladesh were all out for 53 in their second innings at Durban. Here at PE, Bangladesh lost their last five first innings wickets for only 25 runs after Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali added 70 runs for the sixth wicket.

Day 3 Recap

South Africa continued their dominance on Day 3. First, they bundled out Bangladesh for 217 runs for a first-innings lead of 236, then scored 176/6 before declaring their second innings. Chasing a mammoth target of 413 runs, Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0) in the first over itself with Keshav Maharaj claiming the wicket. The spinner then returned to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto (7). Before the day could end, Simon Harmer dismissed Tamim Iqbal to reduce Bangladesh to 27/3 at stumps.