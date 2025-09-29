Sports

Ryder Cup Final 2025: Europe Retains Trophy With Lowry’s Heroics As Donald Makes History At Bethpage

Europe celebrated another Ryder Cup triumph after edging the USA 15-13 at Bethpage Black to retain the trophy for the 11th time in the last 15 editions. Shane Lowry delivered the decisive moment with a nerveless six-foot birdie on the 18th, sealing a dramatic point and etching his name in Ryder Cup folklore alongside Irish greats before him. Tyrrell Hatton halved his singles match to make the win official, as captain Luke Donald became the first European to lead back-to-back victories since Tony Jacklin in the 1980s. Though the Americans staged a spirited Sunday comeback, winning 8½ points out of 12, they fell short of the required target. Lowry’s late heroics capped a fiery week marked by hostile New York crowds, but Europe’s composure and consistency once again proved decisive, underlining their dominance in the modern era.

Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_1
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

Europe' poses with the trophy after winning the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course in Farmingdale, New York.

2/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_2
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Europe poses with the trophy after winning the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course, in Farmingdale, New York.

3/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_3
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Fans cheer after Europe won the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course, in Farmingdale, New York.

4/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_4
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States fans react after Europe won the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course in Farmingdale, New York.

5/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_Shane Lowry
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Europe's Shane Lowry celebrates after making the winning putt on the 18th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

6/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_Ben Griffin
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States' Ben Griffin reacts on the 15th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

7/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_Scottie Scheffler
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

United States' Scottie Scheffler celebrates after a putt on the 18th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

8/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_Bryson DeChambeau
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Robert Bukaty

United States' Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the third hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

9/9
Ryder Cup golf tournament final Europe vs USA_ Rory McIlroy
Ryder Cup Golf 2025 Final | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a putt on the 15th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

