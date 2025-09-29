Sports

Ryder Cup Final 2025: Europe Retains Trophy With Lowry’s Heroics As Donald Makes History At Bethpage

Europe celebrated another Ryder Cup triumph after edging the USA 15-13 at Bethpage Black to retain the trophy for the 11th time in the last 15 editions. Shane Lowry delivered the decisive moment with a nerveless six-foot birdie on the 18th, sealing a dramatic point and etching his name in Ryder Cup folklore alongside Irish greats before him. Tyrrell Hatton halved his singles match to make the win official, as captain Luke Donald became the first European to lead back-to-back victories since Tony Jacklin in the 1980s. Though the Americans staged a spirited Sunday comeback, winning 8½ points out of 12, they fell short of the required target. Lowry’s late heroics capped a fiery week marked by hostile New York crowds, but Europe’s composure and consistency once again proved decisive, underlining their dominance in the modern era.