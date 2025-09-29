Ryder Cup Final 2025: Europe Retains Trophy With Lowry’s Heroics As Donald Makes History At Bethpage

Europe' poses with the trophy after winning the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course in Farmingdale, New York.
Fans cheer after Europe won the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course, in Farmingdale, New York.
United States fans react after Europe won the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course in Farmingdale, New York.
Europe's Shane Lowry celebrates after making the winning putt on the 18th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
United States' Ben Griffin reacts on the 15th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
United States' Scottie Scheffler celebrates after a putt on the 18th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
United States' Bryson DeChambeau reacts after missing a putt on the third hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.
Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates after a putt on the 15th hole during their singles match on the Bethpage Black golf course at the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, New York.